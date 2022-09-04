We got an interesting question last week during our Community Advisory Board meeting. One of the members asked about the recent delay in delivery that saw most people receive the paper at 10 a.m. or later, and mail delivery receive theirs a day later. When things like that happen, he asked, is it an issue with the delivery or the printing.
Generally speaking, it’s an issue with printing. That’s not something every paper can honestly say.
Delivery is a potential weak spot for every newspaper, because we depend on carriers contracting with us to do their jobs well. That means being up early, driving in occasionally unpleasant conditions, and making sure the papers get where they need to go.
National Newspaper Carrier Day was yesterday. Like last year, we wanted to make a point of recognizing it on our editorial page, which is why our Labor Day editorial ran on Friday. The L-T has more than 30 carriers who deliver some 60-odd routes around the area.
Circulation Director Mark Robertson has described the routes “like snowflakes — they are all unique.” Size differs. So does whether the delivery people have to drop off the paper on the doorstep or the holder at the mailbox. And it’s up to the carrier to make sure it’s being done right.
Experience helps, and that’s one of our big advantages. Most of our carriers have been on the job for at least a few years. We’ve had a few stick around for decades and, yes, that’s plural.
Newspapers don’t work quite the way most people think. It’s more accurate to think of the different departments as separate businesses, each operating under the same overall name. Our editorial staff doesn’t have a great deal to do with the ad staff, nor either of those with the press plant or circulation. Coordination across the different departments is the responsibility of the department heads, but the day-to-day work rarely involves any direct discussion at lower levels.
Every day starts with a blank slate. We know what pages we’ll have, and there’s a general idea of what ads will be where. Things change sometimes, but it’s all usually pretty well set early on. As the day unfolds we figure out what stories we have and where they’re likely to fit. Once that’s all set, including the wire and the layout from our designers, it all goes to the press. When the paper is printed, the carriers finish the day.
That compartmentalization means the individual employees don’t generally know a great deal about the other departments or, if the people work in different buildings, about the people themselves. But when something goes wrong, that’s when they hear about it. We all occasionally get calls from people who are frustrated about something, and it’s our responsibilities to help as best we can.
While no one wants to get complaints, receiving them on occasion isn’t a bad thing. No one is perfect. But people don’t complain about things they don’t care about. When we hear from people with a delivery issue, it’s because they care enough to want the paper.
We know there are occasional issues but, truth be told, most of us have worked for papers at which they have been far more common. Our carriers are, on the balance, reliable and trusted. That’s a luxury we don’t take lightly.
The work carriers do isn’t what most people think of when they think of a newspaper job. There are no interviews or bylines. They aren’t meeting with prospective advertisers or getting 800-pound rolls of paper lined up on the press. But they’re essential, and we appreciate the work they do.
We appreciate all of you reading this today, too. We never take readers for granted. Too many papers have made that mistake over the years. Every day we realize how fortunate to have all of you invite us into your lives and share a bit about what’s going on in the world around us.
So thank you to everyone. We’re proud to be able to serve northwestern Wisconsin.