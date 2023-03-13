We want to take a moment to highlight an action by Chippewa County officials that reflects well on them and their commitment to bolstering confidence in the courts they run.
A recent case involving charges against Mary Czech, the wife of an attorney in Chippewa Falls, was heard by Judge John Anderson of Rusk County. It’s not necessarily unusual for any given judge to hand off a case to another due to a potential conflict of interest. But it’s exceptionally rare for every judge in a county to say they shouldn’t hear the case.
That’s precisely what happened here, though. Chippewa County’s three judges recused themselves, saying the fact the defendant’s wife was married to an attorney who practiced before them would raise concerns. Judge Ben Lane wrote that “it would be difficult for all three Chippewa County judges to appear impartial.”
They weren’t the only ones with that concern. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell also stepped aside. The legal community in most counties is a small one, and there’s no doubt that Newell would have encountered the defendant’s husband on occasion. It’s quite likely he knew the defendant as well.
We doubt that the recusals of the three judges and the district attorney were related to their abilities to conduct themselves impartially throughout the case. These are professionals entrusted with doing exactly that in highly-charged situations, after all. So why would they step aside, and why are we praising those decisions?
What this boils down to is the need for the courts not only to be fair to those who find themselves before them, but for those courts and court officials to be seen as being fair. The risk here wasn’t necessarily that the defendant would not receive a fair trial, but that questions could be reasonably raised about whether that happened.
The fact those involved understood that it’s not just about what happens in the court but what people believe happens speaks well of their commitment to the public. This was a case in which stepping aside, removing any question about ties between the defendant, the prosecution and the judges, bolsters confidence that the case was heard before a genuinely neutral court. It was about more than doing the right thing. It was about being seen to do it.
Appearances matter for the courts. This is why we’re distinctly uncomfortable with the penchant, most frequently observed at the federal level, for judges to flaunt close ties with politically active organizations.
When federal judges make it clear where their sympathies lie via their attendance at events and when they take additional steps to shut the public out when they address such organizations, it undermines confidence that they can reach decisions based on the merits of a case. It fuels the belief that they are manufacturing ways to decide in a manner that conforms to their personal views of issues that may or may not be involved in the cases before them.
By acting in a partisan manner in one arena the judges invite the conclusion that they do so in deliberations as well. They abdicate the responsibility to be seen to be fair, and that undermines the public’s sense of whether they are.
It obviously wouldn’t be possible for, say, the entire Supreme Court of the United States to recuse itself from a case it agreed to hear. But it is possible for the justices’ actions to reflect fidelity to fairness in both action and seeming.
When courts fail to do so, it’s a self-inflicted wound. By avoiding such conflicts, those entrusted with responsibility in Chippewa County’s courts served their constituents well.