We want to take a moment to highlight an action by Chippewa County officials that reflects well on them and their commitment to bolstering confidence in the courts they run.

A recent case involving charges against Mary Czech, the wife of an attorney in Chippewa Falls, was heard by Judge John Anderson of Rusk County. It’s not necessarily unusual for any given judge to hand off a case to another due to a potential conflict of interest. But it’s exceptionally rare for every judge in a county to say they shouldn’t hear the case.

