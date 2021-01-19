Every day has the chance to make history. But every now and then you know in advance that will happen, that events on a day will resonate for years to come. Today is one of those days.
January 20 takes on an additional importance every four years. It’s the date on which the United States moves from one presidential administration to the next. It’s usually marked with pomp and celebration.
This year is different, of course. It would be unwise to gather crowds in Washington, D.C., in the face of an ongoing pandemic. It would be unseemly for the mood to be overly celebratory in light of the lethal riots in the Capitol just two weeks ago. The mood is doubtlessly more somber than at past inaugurations.
When Joe Biden becomes the 46th president, it will test his optimism about our nation as nothing else can. His self-appointed task of bringing Americans together after a bitter, conflict-filled four years will not be easy. The task of reconstructing a civil America, one in which differences are not drawn knives, will be difficult.
Is Biden ready? He has a lifetime of service in Congress to rely on and is, perhaps, the president most familiar with how the Legislature works since Lyndon Johnson. He has eight years as vice president during which he had a front-row seat to Barack Obama’s work. He is probably as well prepared as anyone could be.
That does not mean he is ready. That does not mean he will not struggle. Former presidents have, almost to a man, spoken about how the weight of the job surprised them and how they had to grow into the office. There is little reason to expect Biden will avoid that process.
It is in everyone’s best interest to see Biden grow into the office and become a president our nation can be proud of. The success of a president in maintaining the esteem of the office, in bolstering the world’s view of our nation, is our success.
Let us step back to this day 28 years ago. On Jan. 20, 1993, outgoing President George H.W. Bush penned a letter to his successor, Bill Clinton, and left it in the Oval Office. Bush cautioned Clinton there would be times made more difficult by criticism and encouraged him to stay the course.
What makes that letter remarkable is how Bush closed it:
“You will be our president when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.
“Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you.”
Remember, the 1992 election campaign was deeply divisive. There was no love lost between Bush and Clinton, and certainly none among their supporters. But the needs of the country were paramount in both men’s minds.
We are, of course, in a very different moment today. The evident distaste Biden and Donald Trump feel for one another makes the tensions of 1992 look like a schoolyard spat. But that is not the concern uppermost in our minds today. It’s the fact so many of each man’s supporters have adopted the same disgust for their fellow Americans.
While the attitudes of our political leaders have a clear influence in our nation’s direction, those cannot compare in importance to the attitudes of the people. No matter the president, that office is held by only one person. No matter the views of Congress, there are only a handful of them. There are some 330 million of us.
In 1865, Abraham Lincoln delivered one of the most often quoted speeches in American history. There are a number of lines many people will recognize instantly, but take a look at how it closes. Lincoln urged people “to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”
Peace, in that case, was meant quite literally in words uttered just a few weeks before the end of the Civil War. It had a weight that was immediately recognizable in a way few American generations have seen. But today, after we have seen rioters overrun the Capitol, an action that left five people dead, can we mean it any other way?
Today is history. Let’s make the most of it.