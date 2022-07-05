A little more than a year ago we warned that we wanted to see a response from the federal government as the warning signs of inflation grew more obvious. That June 2021 editorial urged those in charge of the nation’s economic policies to drop their insistence that inflation would be a short-lived phenomenon and be more realistic.
We didn’t expect them to listen to a paper our size or, for that matter, much of anyone. When people have convinced themselves something is true it’s very difficult to make them realize it’s not. So the Federal Reserve and others continued dithering until even they couldn’t ignore facts any longer.
Late last year a group of editors in APG, the Leader-Telegram’s parent company, began preparing for a yearlong look at inflation. What emerged was a partnership between 10 papers across the country. It ranges from the east coast to northwestern Washington, from Wisconsin right down to the Gulf of Mexico.
While each month’s installment focuses in on a different subject, the key for our local papers is a listing of staple products that are priced by 10 APG locations each month. These are things people buy routinely, like chicken and orange juice. Gas prices, however, weren’t included.
The latest piece in the series ran Tuesday. It shows pretty much what you’d expect. The average price of the shopping trip in January was $53.54. The June average was up to $56.95. That’s an increase of just a bit less than 6.4 percent over six months.
The thing is that the increases aren’t uniform. Maryville, Tenn., and Watertown, Wis., have seen slight decreases. Eau Claire, on the other hand, is one of two communities with increases in excess of 15 percent.
Remember, this is an assessment of a handful of basic products. It’s not comprehensive, and grocery prices can vary considerably based on what’s on sale at a given store. And not every increase is solely the direct result of inflation. Chicken prices, for example, spiked when bird flu hit the industry earlier this year. And the ongoing war in Ukraine is having a difficult to quantify but real effect.
The trend as a whole is clear, though: Inflation is taking a growing bite out of Americans’ income.
Tuesday’s installment of the series focused on how some people are responding. While home gardens were once a staple contributor to the kitchen table, they declined over the decades as food prices generally stayed low and Americans’ schedules became more hectic. That trend seems to be reversing now.
Not all of the new gardens are a direct result of inflation, of course. Some began a couple years ago when people needed something to do during the pandemic’s closures. That’s what Deidra Barrickman, the market manager for the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market, pointed to. She told the reporter people found out growing food at home wasn’t as challenging as they thought it would be.
“I have been hearing more about people starting gardens for the first time and going back to gardening and expanding garden plots,” she said. Others are asking about how to extend COVID-inspired home baking into a side business.
It’s hard for us not to make that point within the broader context of inflation that’s proving a considerable burden without sounding something like Pollyanna. The increase in such activities underscores just how inflation is pinching everyone’s wallets as much as it does the ability of Americans to respond to adversity. Is it a silver lining? Sure. But silver linings offer a break in the gloom; they don’t end it.
We have every reason to believe this run of inflation will eventually end and prices will, if not return to previous levels, at least come down somewhat. That’s what has happened before. But we’re not going to pretend there won’t be pain between now and then.
We just hope that things begin to improve before our yearlong series draws to a close.