Last week’s release of the investigative reports into last July’s fatal crash involving State Sen. Janet Bewley was a major step. It should also be a lesson in how doing a good job takes time.

The crash happened as Bewley pulled into traffic and was struck by a vehicle driven by Alyssa Ortman. Ortman’s vehicle then careened across the road, striking a third vehicle. Ortman and her young daughter were killed in the collisions.