Last week’s release of the investigative reports into last July’s fatal crash involving State Sen. Janet Bewley was a major step. It should also be a lesson in how doing a good job takes time.
The crash happened as Bewley pulled into traffic and was struck by a vehicle driven by Alyssa Ortman. Ortman’s vehicle then careened across the road, striking a third vehicle. Ortman and her young daughter were killed in the collisions.
There were immediate questions. When you drive out of a parking lot, it is your responsibility to ensure that you aren’t doing so in an unsafe manner. Some wondered why Bewley wasn’t at least ticketed. Others loudly called for her arrest.
The records suggest this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill crash, though. Cars record far more information than people realize, and Ortman’s Honda Civic had its own story.
Five seconds before the crash, it recorded the car going 94 mph in a 45 mph zone, with the accelerator pedal at 75%. The car’s engine was at 5,700 rpm.
Video captured by surveillance cameras on buildings in the vicinity back up that data. They show Ortman’s car going considerably faster than routine traffic, then it crashing into the second vehicle after the initial contact with Bewley’s car.
The car began braking one second before impact, when its speed was 100 mph. The ABS system engaged a half second later, but the collision still took place when the vehicle was going 91 mph. The data also shows the steering wheel being turned in an apparent effort to avoid the crash beginning a second before it happened.
Importantly, a post-crash inspection by the Wisconsin State Patrol didn’t find a mechanical cause for the car’s speed. Inspector Ryan Schultz concluded that he “did not note any defect on the Civic that would have been a contributing factor to the crash. All damage appears to be related to contact damage sustained in the crash.”
Toxicology reports for Ortman were not released, but they were for Bewley. Her blood test came up clean.
We understand the temptation to make assumptions in such a high-profile case. A young mother and her daughter were dead, a local political figure was involved in the crash and there wasn’t a lot of information being released. When people have questions they tend to fill the answers with what makes sense to them, and that means making assumptions.
But many of those assumptions appear, with the release of extensive reports and information, to have been inaccurate. The full collection of photos, reports, videos, maps and analyses form a coherent picture of what happened the day of the crash and what the relative actions of each driver were. After reviewing those, it would take an unwarranted leap of the imagination to allege a cover up or special treatment on behalf of those involved.
The only thing we can take away from this with certainty is the need for caution when driving. That extends to every aspect, every time.
Bewley was on a hands-free telephone call at the time. That conforms with Wisconsin law. But there’s also research showing drivers’ attention is indeed compromised even with such steps. Having the hands on the wheel will reduce the time it takes for a driver to make adjustments, but it doesn’t change the time needed to realize there’s a problem.
If you must make a call while behind the wheel, a hands-free device is indeed your safest bet. It’s usually not that difficult to call before or after driving, though. It may cost you a couple minutes, but that’s far better than being in a crash.
And there’s always a need to drive responsibly, within the speed limit and in accordance with requirements for the road you’re on. Just about everyone creeps up a bit faster sometimes. Most of the time that’s not a particularly big deal. But remember that the faster you go the less time you have to react to the unexpected.
There’s still a lot to sort out. The report is in the hands of Ashland County Attorney David Meany, who will make the call on whether charges should be filed. There’s already a lawsuit.
But the report’s release does answer one thing: This was a tragedy, but not a cover up.