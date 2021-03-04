If you took a look at Thursday’s paper, you found an article about the American Society of Civil Engineers’ report card on U.S. infrastructure. It wasn’t pretty.
While the U.S. didn’t get a failing grade, the overall C- isn’t what Americans should expect. It’s mediocrity, at best. And many of the categories surveyed by the engineers fell further, with the country receiving D grades for public transit and storm water infrastructure. Even airports and highways just barely scraped by.
By contrast, only the nation’s ports and railways received Bs.
The cause for the declining grades is simple. Successive governments, led by Republicans and Democrats alike, have found it easiest to kick the can down the road. They’ve made an art of finding ways to patch over problems, but haven’t come up with many true fixes to the challenges we face.
While one of the society’s past presidents noted that Americans are losing money with the constant repairs through tax dollars that aren’t available for other things, it’s an issue that hits individual pocketbooks, too. Bad roads wear on cars. Repairs arrive sooner and more frequently than they would otherwise. Failing bridges put lives at risk, a fact vividly demonstrated by the 2007 collapse of a Minneapolis highway bridge.
There’s another factor that is often overlooked but lies at the heart of the nation’s postwar infrastructure boom: national defense. The interstate highways were pushed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who recognized the importance of good roads during World War II. The ability to swiftly transport large numbers of troops or arms is essential, especially in a nation the size of ours.
Back when Eisenhower signed the law creating the system in 1956, there were approximately 156 million Americans and 54 million registered vehicles. There are now more than 330 million of us, driving almost 290 million cars. And that figure doesn’t even include trucks used for shipping.
Some of the newer construction has accounted for contemporary numbers, but the bulk of the system does not. It wasn’t designed for the sheer numbers involved in daily driving today, nor is it coping with them as well as it could.
That’s the macro level. At the other end of the spectrum are the roads we use when we get off the highways and major arteries in our communities. The smaller ones that take you to your door. Many of those need help, too, and the communities in which you won’t hear complaints about the state of the local roads are few and far between.
Infrastructure covers a lot more than roads, of course. The nation’s power grids have long been known to be fragile. For as reliable as most are, the experience of Texas last month should be eye-opening for everyone. There’s work to be done there, too, just to make sure we can keep the lights on.
The need is obvious. What is questionable is whether the nation’s leaders have the political will to act. Successfully addressing this crisis will take cooperation on a level that is in chronically short supply in both Washington and Madison. But we would remind all parties involved that there will be plenty of credit to go around if they manage to get this accomplished.
President Joe Biden has pledged to make upgrading the nation’s infrastructure a priority, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is saying the right things. But they’re hardly the first to do so. Americans are used to big promises with little return, and it is far too early to say whether the big ideas being floated now have any chance of becoming reality.
What’s next? That’s hard to say. It’s up to our elected officials to do what we elected them to do. To lead. To find solutions. To ensure our nation’s infrastructure is maintained at a level that allows the country to continue functioning.
Continuing to delay, to hope a magical solution presents itself in the nick of time, just isn’t acceptable. Legislators have long kicked the can down the road, but there’s always a problem with doing that. Keep it up too long, and sooner or later it’s your can that gets kicked.
Let’s get things moving.