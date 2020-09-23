Plenty of people are scratching their heads over UW-Eau Claire’s conclusion that several football players' social media posts, including images of cross burnings, were not violations of the university’s code of conduct.
It’s a tough decision to understand. While such posts are unquestionably free speech, the First Amendment does not protect people from consequences for saying or, in this case, posting such vile material. If such behavior falls within the university’s code of conduct it raises questions about how low the bar is.
There is a considerable mitigating factor here: age. Current research shows the brain does not fully mature until people are in their mid-20s, and some neuroscientists think it could be even later. These acts were by five young men on the cusp of maturity, not beyond it.
Factors that mitigate do not absolve, though. We’re not writing these acts off as young people doing stupid things. No reasonable argument can make the case images of a cross burning are anything other than racist. Neither is there an argument that racism can or should be passed off as a joke or otherwise ignored. It’s fair to question whether people who felt comfortable doing so should be allowed to represent the university in any capacity.
Chancellor James Schmidt released a brief statement after the university’s decision was announced: “While we accept the ruling of the panel, it is NOT acceptable behavior for Blugolds to act in a racist manner.”
But that’s difficult to square with the outcome. The students involved were formally suspended from the team pending the investigation’s results. It’s hard to argue that meant much this year, when football isn’t being played. The message to these players, we fear, was that there are no serious consequences for racist behavior.
It’s not clear the university really understands that. Look at the statement from Warren Anderson, vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion. He called the posts “a serious lapse in judgement.” We cannot agree. Posting racist material reveals a lack of character, not a lapse of judgement.
Anderson argued the players’ actions do not represent either the whole of the athletics programs or the university. That’s true. But the outcome of the investigation most assuredly represents the university’s stance, and it looks weak.
The university’s preference for a focus on “restorative justice” following the “outcome of the judicial process,” as voiced by Coach Wesley Beschorner, is understandable. But even that raises questions. First, it’s well worth noting that an investigation into a code of conduct issue is not the same as a criminal investigation carried out by law enforcement. Let’s not pretend this was a court case or an actual judicial process.
Secondly, what does strongly urging the players involved to participate in restorative justice activities even mean? No concrete steps were outlined. No specific activities were mentioned. We are also forced to question just how much effect even the most strenuous urging would have for students who were effectively spared serious consequences. The statement sounds good, but without detail it’s empty.
The key question remains: Was the university’s decision wrong? Unsatisfying as it may feel, we cannot conclude that we or anyone else in the public has enough information to unequivocally say it was. We do not know what happened behind the panel’s closed-door process. We do not know what was said or not said by those involved.
Nor do we know the extent to which the people involved will be accepted by their teammates and their fellow students in the wake of this decision. It would be naïve to think everyone will welcome them with open arms, and Coach Beschorner may well have to cope with a divided locker room.
What we can say is that these events gave the school a black eye. As much as university officials may wish otherwise, it is inevitable that the original acts and the investigation’s outcome will be read that way by the wider public. Pretending otherwise will not change the fact.
And we strongly urge the university to understand that.