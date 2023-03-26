Last week’s hearing in Congress about TikTok weren’t exactly on the level of the Watergate hearings, but it should serve as a strong reminder to people about the need to be careful what you put on your phones.
The hearing came as government bodies are increasingly banning the app from state-issued phones. The concern is that the app’s parent company, ByteDance, is a Chinese firm and subject to pressure from the Chinese government.
That, some might argue, would be true of companies in any nation, including the U.S. They’re right, to a point. But the line in China between private companies and the government is much blurrier than in many countries. And, with China increasingly asserting governmental controls in ways that weren’t common prior to Xi Jinping’s tenure at the top of that government, there’s reason for concern.
Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of ByteDance, told members of Congress the company has not turned data about its users over to the Chinese government. He also said the company would not do so if the government told him to. That’s laughable for two reasons. First, he is well aware that Chinese businesses continue operations at the sufferance of the government. Stepping out of line, or even being thought to do so, brings a severe backlash. Just ask Jack Ma, whose Ant Group and Alibaba came close scrutiny. Saying you’ll resist such demands is all well and good in Washington, D.C. It’s a rather different matter in Beijing.
The second reason is, if anything, more troubling. This isn’t the first time concerns have been raised about TikTok tracking users. The company once claimed it didn’t do so and that, in fact, it lacked the capabilities to track users. Then it emerged that employees had done precisely that, using the app to locate users in a bid to find out who was leaking information to reporters. TikTok was not honest or transparent about its capabilities, nor about its willingness to use them.
That revelation left TikTok’s credibility in shreds. Frankly, it means Chew’s own protestations about TikTok’s willingness to resist pressure from anyone are worthless. TikTok can clearly be weaponized if the company, or the Chinese government, chooses to take that step.
Because of that, the bans on use for government devices seems a reasonable and prudent step. Even those without access to sensitive information may have access to the networks that house such data. Preventing such ease of access makes sense.
All this should be enough for people to think twice about putting TikTok on their personal phones, but that should be true of virtually any app. What we have seen does not, however, justify a nationwide ban.
A move to ban TikTok nationally is the equivalent of a corporate death penalty. It’s an extraordinary step, one that should never be taken lightly. It’s not just a question of protecting the rights of foreign companies operating in the United States, but of any company doing so.
Part of the reason the U.S. economy is a world leader is that the law is the guideline, not the whim of those in power. Businesses know that they won’t face sudden changes in the landscape provided they follow the rules. That stability is literally worth billions.
If evidence of closer ties between TikTok and Chinese intelligence exists, it needs to be presented before the federal government can responsibly moot any ban. It’s possible such evidence will come to light, and that it will warrant an extraordinary step in the name of national security. But that case has not been made at this point.