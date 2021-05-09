The country has a tricky path to walk in the coming months. With businesses getting back to full service and restrictions easing, they’re trying to hire people to fill jobs. Right now, that’s not easy.
Sure, part of that is due to the fact people decided to seek new training for jobs after losing their positions during last year’s shutdown. If you’re a year into training for a new field, you’re probably not all that interested in dropping everything to head back to your old job. That’s understandable.
But that hardly explains the depth of the difficulty some businesses are having. What we’re seeing crosses industries, from flipping burgers to white-collar work that pays considerably more than a living wage.
While we doubt there is a single cause for this, it’s hard to ignore the patterns that emerged over the past year. When the boosted unemployment payments ended, job applications seemed to come in faster. When they returned, the pace slowed.
The higher payments for unemployment were enacted for the right reasons. It was an act of compassion during a devastating time for many. The risk now is that, if people make more from unemployment than a paycheck, a certain percentage will opt for that path as long as it exists.
One of the counter-arguments is that businesses need to raise their pay to avoid such complications. That’s not wholly wrong. We’ve argued on this page for increasing the state and federal minimum wages. It’s ridiculous that such steps have not been taken for so long. But it is also true that many businesses are still recovering themselves from last year’s blows, and may not be in position to simply hike the pay they give employees.
The temptation to settle for unemployment rather than finding a job is understandable. It’s not quite Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing,” but it’s close. And job hunting can be a lonely, frustrating experience. Getting turned down, not getting offers, sending resumes to business after business without so much as a nibble is soul-crushing. It’s hard. It hurts.
It’s also worth it.
There’s a good reason to keep up a job hunt, and it goes beyond just finding your next paycheck. People talk about real estate being a buyer’s market or a seller’s market. One side or the other usually has an advantage. Well, right now it’s an employee market. When there aren’t many employees applying, those who do have more leverage.
There’s another factor in play. If the boosted unemployment payments are having a significant effect, the job market will be flooded when they end. And those payments will inevitably end. When the pandemic winds down there will be far less justification, politically or economically, for them to continue.
When that happens, those who waited will be in an employers’ market. They’ll be one sheet in a stack of resumes, rather than being a standout in a small handful. Options will be more limited. Seeking a job now makes it more likely you’ll get the one you want, rather than having to settle later. It’s an investment in your future.
The current projections for this summer are pretty optimistic. And they’re based on data from a couple months ago. Given that the nation’s COVID numbers have dropped since, the projections may actually undersell the rebound that’s coming. It’s entirely possible the doors will slam open with the same suddenness they closed last year.
Everything still depends on people making smart decisions now. The Centers for Disease Control thinks a “sharp decline” is likely, but that rests on the assumption people still get vaccinated and that they still take basic precautions. Washing your hands and wearing a mask while indoors with people outside of your household remains important, especially when you don’t know whether the people you’re around have been vaccinated. There’s still work to do.
And there’s still work available, too.