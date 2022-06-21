It’s a couple days late, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t take a moment to recognize the Hmong Congressional Gold Medal Act. It's one of the rare items before Congress to have received unanimous support from Wisconsin’s delegation.
It’s not just Wisconsin backing the measure. A total of 38 sponsors have signed on, giving it both broad and bipartisan support. Here’s the key text of the bill:
“As the Vietnam war spread south and west into Laos, the Central Intelligence Agency recruited and trained Hmong tribesmen to fight back against the communist North Vietnamese and Pathet Lao.
“Over 30,000 Hmong men fought the ground war, flew combat missions, gathered intelligence on North Vietnamese troop movements, interrupted the Ho-Chi-Min Supply Trail, and rescued American pilots downed behind enemy lines.
“The Hmong people suffered heavy casual ties, and their soldiers died at a rate ten times as high as that of American soldiers in Vietnam.”
The bill goes on to note that the Hmong were targeted by Communist forces in North Vietnam and Laos following the war. Many found refuge in the United States. Today, the Hmong population in the U.S. numbers about 327,000 people, including 60,000 in Wisconsin.
Rep. Tom Tiffany’s statement in support of the act was succinct, noting both the Hmong actions during the war and their contributions to their adopted home.
"We are lucky to have so many Hmong people call Wisconsin home, and we owe it to the Hmong veterans that fearlessly served in the fight against communism to give them the distinction and support they deserve. The Hmong Congressional Gold Medal Act would give our Hmong veterans the recognition they deserve by awarding a Congressional Gold Medal to those who honorably served in the Vietnam War,” he said.
We can think of no valid reason to reject the bill. Think for a moment about what the Hmong volunteers risked when they sided with the United States decades ago. This was an act they knew could cost them dearly. There was the immediate risk to their lives, and the potential for exile if the war was not won. It also meant taking sides in a deep split within their own communities, something that would be painful even if they found victory on the battlefield.
The reverberations from that conflict continued far longer than most Americans realize. Hmong refugees in Thailand were caught in the 1990s between Thai efforts to send them back to Laos and the Laotian government’s rejection of their return. Another 15,000 came to the United States following a 2003 agreement, while many others continue to face an uncertain future in Thailand.
It’s impossible to fully cover Hmong history and culture here, or even do justice to a comparatively few decades. We offer these events not as a representation of anything resembling a complete history, but as a reminder that the decision to support U.S. and South Vietnamese forces came with a very high price for many Hmong families.
It is entirely fitting that our government recognize and honor those who made such difficult decisions and had the courage to see them through. There are Americans alive today because individual members of the Hmong community made the decision to help rescue soldiers and airmen, giving them the chance to return home. And some of those Hmong heroes are American today because of that same decision, finding refuge in a nation they aided.
It is striking that Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, Republicans and Democrats alike, have spoken with one voice on this issue. Whether that should surprise isn’t the issue. They did, and they did it in order to honor people who gave a great deal, lost even more, and then contributed to their adopted homes in Eau Claire, throughout Wisconsin and across many states.
The story may have begun tens of thousands of miles away, but it is a deeply American story. And it is entirely fitting that those who served finally receive the recognition they have deserved for so long.