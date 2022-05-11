Much as we’d like to think otherwise, there’s little reason to expect gas prices to fall significantly in the immediate future. There’s simply too much pushing against that option.
Prices have been above $4 per gallon locally for a bit now. Part of the issue is that the price almost always goes up as summer approaches. Americans travel during the summer, and lots of us do it by car. Manufacturers know this and, regardless of whether conditions actually call for an increase, they know they can get away with charging a bit more.
There’s also the fact that several of the major oil producing countries like things just the way they are right now. It’s not just OPEC. The cartel includes a couple of other major producers, including Russia, in what is sometimes referred to as OPEC+.
Some of the member states are already struggling to meet their production quotas, and others can’t do it. That means the target figures aren’t being met. And, while the cartel has agreed to increase supply gradually, there’s no getting around the fact they’re making a lot of money with prices high.
Of course, a product’s availability and countries’ willingness to use it are two different things. That’s playing a role as well. Most western nations simply aren’t buying Russian oil as a result of its war against Ukraine. Russia’s ability to ship it east, to countries that would be willing to buy, is limited. The net effect is higher demand for non-Russian oil.
The most galling factor for many is how the price of oil is reflected in the price of gasoline. If there’s a 10 percent jump in the price, you can bet gas prices will show it within a day or so. But when oil falls, the decreases are much slower to show up. This week is a good example. Oil prices fell about 10 percent in two days by the close of trading Tuesday. The price at the pump didn’t budge.
What concerns us, beyond the damage to our bank accounts each time we fill up, is the potential this has to alter summer patterns in northwestern Wisconsin.
This is the first year since 2019 when it feels like most things should be more or less the way they usually are. For much of the northern part of the state, that means people coming in for vacations, staying at cabins or hotels, and pumping money into the local economies.
Will that happen if gas prices stay this high?
We suspect it won’t change for people who live within a couple hours’ drive. For them, it’s an extra tank of gas or so. Painful. Perhaps enough to eliminate having a meal out one night or curtail a bit of spending. But hardly insurmountable.
Is that the case for folks who usually come in from six or eight hours away? We’re not so sure. And the problem for so many of the businesses that depend on those visitors is that there’s not a really good way to anticipate which way it will go until it happens.
Uncertainty is always a problem for the economy. When you toss the uncertainty of gas prices in on top of the overall inflation, the fluctuating stock markets, the Federal Reserve’s cautious-then-bold approach to interest rates, and the ever-present doubts about national and state leadership, there’s a lot of uncertainty out there. That has got to show up somewhere.
We don’t know how all this will play out. Like everyone else, we’re going to have to wait and see. We’re keeping our fingers crossed. The region needs a good summer season. We all do, given everything we’ve been through in the past couple years. But it’s hard to know right now. It’s not really under the control of anyone local, that’s for sure. The biggest factors in play are at the international level.
So, like everyone, we’ll keep an eye on the prices at the pump. And we’ll probably wince when we see the final bill for the next fill up.
We just hope the gas companies realize consumers are watching the overall price of oil as closely as they are.