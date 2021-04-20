The return of the jury’s verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial was unexpectedly swift end to a case that was a wrenching, traumatizing event on its own, on top of the events that led to it.
The image of Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck is seared into the American consciousness in a way few other moments have been. That Chauvin’s actions were horrifying is beyond dispute. Jurors decided they were also criminal, convicting him on all charges.
Deliberations took a bit more than 10 hours over the course of two days. That’s faster than many expected. But it had to be excruciatingly long for everyone involved in the case.
The tension was felt nationally, and officials are began reacting well in advance of Tuesday’s announcement. Police in Washington, D.C., were fully activated — no days off and 12-hour shifts. Some 4,000 National Guard troops were braced in Minnesota.
There was late drama outside the courtroom, too. Comments like Rep. Maxine Waters’ call for protesters to “get more confrontational,” which bears a marked resemblance to former President Donald Trump’s comments preceding the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, hardly helped. The judge rejected a bid for a mistrial based on Waters’ comments, but didn’t let her off the hook. “Congresswoman Waters,” he said to defense attorneys, “may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.”
Each of the three counts Chauvin faced carried specific points that need to be proven. Teasing out which apply and which don’t is less straightforward than many people think. The placement of a single punctuation mark or interpretation of a single word can shift meanings completely. Being a juror can sometimes be a task of Talmudic complexity, and it’s difficult to understand precisely what led to the outcome if you weren’t inside the jury room.
While a 2009 study found longer deliberations correlate with a somewhat higher probability of conviction, that’s hardly guaranteed. In 2018 Chicago jurors took less than eight hours to convict a former officer of second degree murder and multiple counts of aggravated battery. A California jury took 55 days to deliberate before acquitting three police officers accused of assaults and false arrests.
In short, no one knows what the verdict is until the jurors return to the courtroom and it’s announced. And in this case they did so swiftly.
Large-scale, public responses to Tuesday’s verdict remain possible. And there are plenty of things that could become flashpoints in the future, too. What we hope, though, is that those who choose to participate take a page from how Eau Claire protesters handled things last summer. There were no riots here. Windows were not shattered for blocks. Vehicles were not burned. People had their say, did it peacefully, and everyone got to go home safely.
As we’ve said several times on this page, we absolutely stand behind people exercising their First Amendment right to protest. A protest is enactment of the right to petition the government for redress of grievances. It’s less formal than a petition or letter, obviously, but can there really be any doubt that the message is being sent just as clearly?
When that speech is made without violence or the threat of violence, there can be no question that it is protected by the Constitution. That protection applies regardless of whether the government or those acting on behalf of the government like what’s being said. It applies without qualification to criticism of those in government, no matter how uncomfortable that may make officials.
What is not protected, and what will never be protected, are acts of violence against people or property. Protesting the harming of a person by harming other people makes little sense. We do not and will not condone the destruction of property or attacks on others.
These are uncomfortable days. The Chippewa Valley lays just 90 minutes’ drive from the epicenter of events. The proximity cannot help but transfer some of the tension felt there to our communities. The worries all sides felt have cause, and everyone knows it.
We hope for the best for our communities. We hope peace prevails, protests or no. We’re heartened by the fact the area handled itself so well last summer, even when people deeply disagreed.