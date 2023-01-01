Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts made a fair point over the weekend when he said programs aimed at protecting the nation’s judges are essential.
Roberts made the comments in a year-end report on the federal judiciary. That report included a line noting that there is no obligation to agree with judicial opinions.
“Indeed,” he continued, “we judges frequently dissent — sometimes strongly — from our colleagues’ opinions, and we explain why in public writings about the cases before us.”
Roberts is absolutely right. The American judiciary depends on those making decisions, whether juror, judge or magistrate, being able to do so without undue concern for their personal safety or that of their families. Intimidation, simply put, is inimical to justice.
And Roberts reached back to prior experiences to make the point. Judge Ronald N. Davies ordered integration of Little Rock Central High School following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision. The order prompted threats against Davies, who did not back down.
“A judicial system cannot and should not live in fear. The events of Little Rock teach about the importance of rule by law instead of by mob,” Roberts wrote.
There’s a key difference between legitimate protests and the kind of genuine threat Roberts seemed to be pointing toward. Protestors, including those near justices’ homes last year, have a right to make their views heard peacefully. As a nation we must continue to assert that right and defend it, especially when the comfortable thing to do for those in power is to shut down public protests.
The other end of the spectrum is where protest or public comment crosses the line to being a threat. We saw that last year, too, in a case near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home. A man who had previously threatened Kavanaugh faces charges after being caught near the home with a gun, knife and zip ties.
Actions such as the latter must be met with the full force of prosecutorial wrath. Political assassination has no place in American society. It is anathema, and must be treated as such. Those who would inject such poison into the body politic must face punishment.
But Roberts seems also to miss a trick with his comments, glossing over his own assertion that explanations for the court’s work are essential to public understanding. Read that quote in the third paragraph again. Roberts specifically noted that “public writings” should help the public understand the justices’ actions.
If a carefully prepared and vetted piece of writing offers insight into a justice’s mind, how much more so would access to the speaking engagements justices keep accomplish? The opportunity to hear justices speak their minds, especially if they take questions from audiences, would be far more illuminating.
But public access to such events, even via proxy with media coverage, is severely curtailed. The justices prefer to make what have occasionally emerged as significant statements about their own views in comfort, with a friendly audience guaranteed and attendees virtually sworn to silence.
Supreme Court proceedings themselves are cut off from the public’s sense of immediacy. Unlike most state courts, there are no cameras and the recordings are not independent of the court itself. The court prefers its grandstanding to be audio only.
We’ve talked about this before, so why are we returning to the issue yet again? It’s because Roberts is right. The court’s collective credibility has been battered, and it faces tensions born in part of frustration with the courts very opacity. Threats are never an answer. If anything, such actions are more likely to harden the justices’ attitudes rather than prompt the kind of change the court badly needs.
Public writings, in the form of opinions and dissents written in occasionally impenetrable legalese, are no substitute for the justices allowing a better glimpse into their work. The court’s members almost assuredly know this. Whether we agree with a justice or not, we’ve known precious few to be fools. They’re aware of the fact shutting out the public hurts their case. But they prefer the comfort it provides to actual improvement of their standing.
Would a less opaque court solve everything? Probably not. But it would allow the people to see the justices who serve them more clearly. And it might just allow the justices to see the people, too.