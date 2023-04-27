For someone who has publicly asserted criticisms of the U.S. Supreme Court’s integrity are misguided, Chief Justice John Roberts isn’t someone in a hurry to act in its defense.
Roberts declined to appear at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, citing separation of powers and a word salad defense of the court. He was right when he noted appearances before the committee are very rare. But so are times when actions by multiple members of the court have raised serious questions about the court’s adherence to fundamental ethics.
To recap, Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose numerous interactions with a wealthy GOP donor according to investigations by ProPublica, including vacations on a luxury yacht. Thomas also sold his childhood home to the donor, while failing to report that transaction.
Justice Neil Gorsuch faces questions as well after it emerged that a property he co-owned sold to a major figure in U.S. legal circles. What raises serious alarms is the fact the property had been on the market for two years, but sold just nine days after Gorsuch was confirmed to the court. Gorsuch, who has otherwise been diligent about properly disclosing gifts and their givers, didn’t include the buyer’s identity in the form about the sale.
The lapses, which come on the heels of an unprecedented breach involving the leak of a draft opinion and an investigation into the breach that might fairly be called a joke, have reignited calls for the court to create an enforceable ethics policy. The justices seem to have no interest in doing so, as highlighted in Roberts’ response to the Senate invitation.
Roberts attached a multi-page “Statement on Ethics Principles and Practices” to his letter declining an appearance. It was signed by each of the court’s current members. What seems to escape Roberts and Co. is the fact the statement is worthless.
It notes that justices “voluntarily adopted a resolution to follow the substance of the Judicial Conference Regulations” back in 1991. The phrasing is curious. Adopting a resolution to “follow the substance” of guidelines is far different than, you know, actually adopting guidelines.
The statement also addressed another common point of contention between the justices and ethics watchdogs: private speaking engagements. Justices should “consider whether doing so would create an appearance of impropriety in the minds of reasonable members of the public,” it says. But that seemingly common sense note is immediately undercut by the assertion that an appearance of impropriety is created only when the critic “is aware of all relevant facts.” All a justice has to say is “they don’t know the details” to brush aside criticism.
We have more sympathy for Roberts’ defense of how the court handles recusals. The statement warns against effectively creating a court that self-selects who hears cases by forcing one member or another to sit out a case. That’s a valid concern. Such behaviors would inevitably tempt justices to act in an overtly partisan manner by making tit-for-tat exclusions.
The problem is that the public increasingly sees the justices as acting in an overtly partisan manner. Fair or not, that’s the appearance when justices routinely meet with partisan groups, even if they’re part of the broader legal community. That’s the appearance when justices engage in “friendships” with megadonors and hide those relationships. And no amount of legalese will alter that reality.
Actions, Roberts should remember, speak considerably louder than words. And in this case both are lacking.
The court won’t recover its standing with the public until both actions and words show it genuinely values judicial ethics. Right now that’s not what the evidence shows, no matter how strenuously Roberts insists otherwise.