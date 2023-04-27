For someone who has publicly asserted criticisms of the U.S. Supreme Court’s integrity are misguided, Chief Justice John Roberts isn’t someone in a hurry to act in its defense.

Roberts declined to appear at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, citing separation of powers and a word salad defense of the court. He was right when he noted appearances before the committee are very rare. But so are times when actions by multiple members of the court have raised serious questions about the court’s adherence to fundamental ethics.