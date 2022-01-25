Jack Collier, a relative of Frank Nicoles, Jr., said his distant cousin had “a long journey” leading to Monday’s funeral in Texas. That’s putting it mildly.
Nicoles was the first Eau Claire native to die in World War II, and among the first from the U.S. Navy. He was killed at Pearl Harbor, the first battle for the United States. While many had anticipated eventual involvement for America, the war was already two years old in Europe and Japan had invaded China in 1937, the attack that Sunday morning came as a surprise.
As a Navy fireman, Nicoles’ skills were badly needed during the battle. His own ship, the USS Oklahoma, burned and capsized in the attack. Nicoles’ body was recovered, but remained unidentified for years. It wasn’t until 2016 that DNA tests finally proved his identity.
We’re sure that there are some who question why a funeral and ceremonies 80 years later are worth the effort. It’s not an entirely unreasonable question. Nicoles and others killed in the fight were buried with honor at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, located in Honolulu. The lack of identification never meant a lack of respect or gratitude.
Nor has it traditionally been the case that the remains of those who fell in battle were repatriated to their families. That’s a comparatively new practice, as evidenced by the burial trenches and cemeteries at major Civil War battlefields and the American cemeteries in Europe from World War I and World War II. Being buried in the land in which a soldier fell was never a slight.
But practices do change. There is not an American cemetery outside Fallujah or Saigon to mark the deaths of those who died there. And, with the rise of DNA technology and the ability to positively identify remains decades later, it has become increasingly common for later generations to welcome their forebears back home.
The best known case is probably that of 1st Lt. Michael Blassie, who was laid to rest in the Vietnam War crypt of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Testing confirmed his identity in the late 1990s and he was reburied at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The crypt remains vacant to this day, inscribed now with the words “Honoring and Keeping Faith with America’s Missing Servicemen.”
That inscription gets to the heart of the matter. It is increasingly unlikely that those in uniform will be unidentified in future conflicts, even if identification is not immediately possible. Today, keeping faith with those people means making the effort to identify them and to bring them back to their families.
That requirement involves both military and civilian components. Collier credited the military with going “all out to give (Nicoles) full honors.” Evidence is clear in the fact the effort that led to Nicoles’ identification was part of a much broader effort begun in 2015 to identify all those who died aboard the USS Oklahoma. The military had inscribed Nichols’ name on the Walls of the Missing at the cemetery. When it announced in 2020 he was identified, it also noted a rosette would be placed by his name to signify the identification.
The work continues. Already this month the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has announced six additional identifications of soldiers from Korea, World War II and Vietnam. More will undoubtedly follow.
This is the kind of editorial that people are used to seeing around Memorial Day. And, each year in the days around the holiday, we hear people talk about the need to ensure that the honor and respect for those who died defending our country extend beyond one day on the calendar. Everyone nods, agrees, and goes back to their routines.
But this is what keeping faith with those people looks like. It’s not in grand pronouncements, but in labs that work to find the missing. It’s found in phone calls to family members decades after the fighting ended. It’s in a Texas cemetery where those relatives later gather, with the silence broken by a bugler.
It’s fitting that we remember the sacrifices made by Nicoles and others in uniform. And that responsibility doesn’t have an expiration date.