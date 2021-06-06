This is a hard editorial to write. It’s not one we thought we’d be presenting a few days ago, nor is it one we take any particular pleasure in writing. But District Attorney Gary King needs to step aside for now.
The allegations about King’s behavior are serious. The fact County Administrator Kathryn Schauf found it necessary to instruct King not to have one-on-one contact with employees in his office is disturbing. Those employees are, unlike King himself, county employees. Schauf was well within her rights to step in and protect them against unwanted advances, especially given the extensive documentation and timeline related to King’s purported acts.
County prosecutorial offices have a responsibility to pursue cases that involve harassment, intimidation, stalking and other criminal behaviors that occur between former (sometimes current) romantic partners. It’s difficult to see how victims in such cases would have the same confidence in their side’s representation when the office charged with doing so is led by someone facing accusations of sexual harassment.
Administrative steps have a different standard than the courts and it’s important to note that the sexual harassment accusations are, at this point, not proven to the satisfaction of any court. The same apparently cannot be said of King’s sobriety in court.
In mid-February, King’s behavior was unusual enough that he was confronted by Sheriff Ron Cramer, who wrote a contemporaneous report on the incident. King declined at that time to take a breath test and he denied being intoxicated. He had no such option last week, when a judge ordered him to take a breath test and canceled the scheduled hearing after receiving the results.
Judges strongly dislike such last-minute cancellations. They’re not good for anyone. Not for the attorneys who have had their time wasted, the court that has had its schedule upended, nor for the parties in the case who are owed justice. While the test results have not been released, it’s difficult to see a judge taking such a step unless there were serious questions about King’s ability to meet his obligations.
It’s important to note that, as of this writing, nothing has been proven. There are ongoing investigations. It would be in the community’s best interests for King to step aside until the investigations arrive at conclusions of their own and recommend the next steps.
Such a decision may well be in King’s best personal interests. If, as the available evidence implies, we’re dealing with a question of alcohol use, King needs to take care of himself. It’s hard to do that with the pressure that comes along with appearing in court and prosecuting cases. Prosecutions require intimate, detailed knowledge of the crime committed. That can be a tremendous psychological burden, and it’s one someone facing internal challenges doesn’t need. A report sent to the county concluded that work pressures did indeed play a significant role in King’s actions.
We take no satisfaction from these conclusions. There isn’t a winner in this situation. Frankly, there is no good outcome. But the standing of the court system remains of paramount importance.
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar called the courts “the heart of our governance.” It is the one branch of government in which there is a fundamental presumption of fairness for those involved. No one really thinks legislative bodies always play nicely or that members are fair to one another. It might be the goal, the ideal, but we’ve seen too many examples of the opposite for that to be the expectation. The same goes for executives, who have too often diminished their own standing with their own petty squabbles at the state and federal levels.
But the courts? While trust in the courts has slipped in recent years they are by far the most trusted branch of government. There are flaws, but there is at least the opportunity for impartiality. There is the opportunity for fairness, that rare thing all want but few receive.
Maintaining that fairness, preserving that trust, requires those representing the state, those who represent those who have been wronged or are accused of wrongdoing, and those who represent the court itself to have a level of integrity beyond that required for most jobs. It’s not enough to be upstanding. They must be seen to be upstanding. And, right now, that’s a bar King can’t reach.
We make no judgement on the allegations here. But, until the investigations are concluded, King, the court, and the people of Eau Claire County would be best served by him standing down until the current investigations are completed.