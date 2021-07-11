District Attorney Gary King’s decision to resign was the right move for him, for his office and for Eau Claire County.
In his letter of resignation, sent to Gov. Tony Evers, King said the decision was “in the best interest of everyone that I step away and do so in a manner that will allow for as seamless a transition as possible.” He’s right. It was hard to see the district attorney’s office functioning normally as long as he was in charge.
King apologized for his actions “to the extent that any conduct of mine fell short of the level expected of me.” But contrition was not the focus. He challenged claims made by a pair of former prosecutors in the office. He said restoring a healthy work environment would not be possible “given some of the statements that have been made during this process as well as the manner in which I have been treated by various individuals.” In short, he cast himself as a victim.
Given the weight of the known evidence, that’s not the conclusion others drew. The allegations of misconduct toward subordinates, highlighted by accusations that he sexually harassed a woman in the office, were serious. So serious that County Administrator Kathryn Schauf instructed him not to have one-on-one contact with the county’s employees who worked in the office. Other employees had a plan to interrupt King if he ignored that instruction.
Such steps are not taken lightly. It meant people who worked with King daily were so concerned that they were willing to risk alienating the person who ran the office. It meant they were willing to challenge someone who had significantly more authority. Anyone who has ever worked in an office environment knows how risky that can be, how difficult such a decision is.
In early June, a judge canceled a scheduled hearing after receiving the results of a breath test she ordered King to take. It wasn’t the first time his behavior in court raised questions about his sobriety, and similar questions were raised in meetings outside the court.
King took a leave of absence after the accusations came to light, and Schauf later moved to restrict his previously unfettered access to the county courthouse. Several weeks after the complaints surfaced Evers appointed a commissioner to hold a hearing on the accusations, a step toward King’s potential removal.
That hearing would have been public, with witnesses testifying under oath. King’s resignation means that won’t happen, nor will there be any formal conclusion on the accusations themselves. It means there will always be questions.
There was, however, one part of King’s resignation with which we can wholeheartedly agree. “Working approximately 90 hours a week for the past ten years was neither healthy nor sustainable,” he wrote. “To that end, I have sought professional assistance to address my health.”
Hal Harlow, the former district attorney hired by King to represent him, made a similar comment when he announced King’s decision to resign: “Although it comes at great personal cost, Gary will now have an opportunity to turn attention towards his personal health and wellbeing, while working in the private sector.”
It is easy, when dealing with public officials, to forget that they are people, not automatons. They have all the human frailties and emotions of anyone else. The pressure of their duties can get to them the same as people who work other jobs. We hope King — the person — is able to successfully address the issues he referred to.
We don’t expect perfection from our elected officials. We do expect them to hold themselves to high standards. Those standards don’t allow for the kind of behavior King was accused of, accusations that shattered the trust in his performance of his duties.
The next district attorney for Eau Claire County will have work to do. The office will need a steady hand after a very trying time for all involved. While the office’s trust wasn’t as deeply damaged as King’s personal credibility, there will most assuredly be fences to mend.
But Friday’s announcement allows for that. It offers King, his staff and everyone else a clean break and the chance to refocus. It was a final act of service.
It was the right decision.