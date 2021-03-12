No one seems to be quite sure where the phrase “Go big or go home” comes from. There’s an apocryphal tale about it originating as a slogan in a California business, another that attributes it to 1980s skiers, and yet another that attributes it to surfing.
Regardless of origin, it’s clear legislators like to take the phrase to heart, and that’s a concern. Far too often we see bills make their way through both state and federal bodies that are stuffed full of what seems to be every idea a bill’s author ever came up with.
There are times legislators use such kitchen sink bills (they’ve thrown everything else in, why not the cliché?) in an attempt to build coalitions. Colleagues who see their own ideas represented are far more likely to support the final bill when it comes up for a vote.
But there’s a risk to such approaches that concerns us. Large bills inevitably raise questions about whether legislators have read them or whether they understand what’s in the proposal. The COVID relief bill proposed in the U.S. House in February, for example, was nearly 600 pages long. And that’s not the longest in recent memory. The CARES Act from a year ago spawned a bill that was more than 800 pages long.
While legislators indeed have staff who can be tasked to read portions of a bill and collectively summarize it for officials, it’s fair to question whether anyone on Capitol Hill took a long enough break from the daily squabbling to do so.
It’s important to note that a bill’s length is not a determining factor for whether the legislation is good or bad. It’s a potential proxy, though, for whether legislators really understand what they’re voting on. And, we would suggest, the complexity of some legislation could well play a role in the very different conclusions legislators often draw from the same documents.
That last point raises a second concern. Complexity lends itself to misunderstanding. Even those who act in good faith can misconstrue points in such mammoth legislation. It’s a playground for those who act in bad faith.
Is it any wonder, then, that the public becomes confused? When the people charged with writing, reviewing and voting on legislation bicker over the very meaning of words it leaves the rest of us with little hope of untangling the mess.
Brevity may offer a partial solution. We urge legislators to confine themselves to single issues with bills, to strive for clarity of phrasing and intent.
Our nation’s foundational documents offer examples. The Declaration of Independence, a clarion call that still echoes today, is a compact 1,337 words. The Constitution, which lays out the fundamental framework of our system of government, was about 4,500 words. Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, arguably the greatest speech in American history, ran fewer than 275 words.
We will grant that brevity is no guarantee of clarity. The Second Amendment has fewer than 30 words. Look at the confusion created by varied understandings of it. But it is usually harder for a short work to engender muddled interpretations than a long one.
At the root of our concern is the fact confusion necessarily undermines trust. When we are unsure of what a person says, we question whether it is accurate. From there it is only a short step to questioning the truthfulness of a speaker.
It would be naïve to suggest shorter legislation, drawn up to address single issues, would somehow restore the battered confidence of the American people in their leaders. But we see no way in which it would hurt. These days it seems many fail to agree on the meaning of words our political figures use. Clarity of intent would begin to restore some common ground, allowing better discussion and debate. Ending kitchen sink legislation would be a step in that direction.
Big ideas are one thing. Big bills are another. We urge our elected officials to seriously consider changing their approaches to legislation. Go small for a change. It could be a big win for everyone.