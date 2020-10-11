Last week we started the process of running profile articles on each of the area legislative races. We’re planning to run one story per day over the next couple weeks, giving area readers a chance to learn about the candidates and the contests.
The contests this year bring a wide range of candidates. Some are seasoned politicians, people who have been before voters any number of times before, and who are familiar faces to readers. Others are newcomers, people who don’t have experience in politics and who believe they can bring unique talents to help the region.
Under normal circumstances, the candidates would have been working hard to meet as many voters as possible at a dizzying array of events and visits. This year is clearly different. The pandemic has limited face-to-face contact, and that means fewer chances to directly engage with the candidates.
So please use these articles to get a sense of who the people running for office are. They’re not a perfect substitute for being able to look candidates in the eye and ask a question, but they do offer an opportunity to learn about them and their ideas.
As much as we hope you’ll read these articles, we hope voters won’t stop there. We hope you’ll take the time to check the candidates’ websites (which are noted with the articles), read other coverage, and make an informed choice.
As we’ve said before, we want to be a source for your news about the Chippewa Valley area. It’s where we spend most of our effort and attention. But we’ve also said we want people to be well read and well informed. The Leader-Telegram is part of that, but no one should rely on a single outlet for information.
We particularly encourage people to take the time to learn about candidates outside of their preferred parties. We know that exposure won’t sway most people’s minds. But that’s not really what we’re after with that recommendation. Simply put, it’s harder to have a strong antipathy toward a person you’ve spent some time learning about. There are exceptions, of course, but most of the time when you learn more about a person you discover they’re not the ogre you may have thought.
That recognition is important in this deeply polarized environment. We refuse to believe that a person with whom you disagree is automatically the enemy. We refuse to accept the thought that those who view the world differently are, in most cases, inevitable adversaries.
A conservative is not a fascist by definition, nor is a liberal synonymous with communist. By using the terms as loosely as many do today, it cheapens them. It robs them of the very real meanings they have and the very real dangers the far right and far left have represented in our not-so-distant history.
It hasn’t really been that long, if you think about it. World War II ended 75 years ago last month. While the number of people who recall the conflict is dwindling, the war is hardly beyond living memory.
Germany just marked the 30th anniversary of reunification. That’s not just within living memory, it’s something any middle-aged person has.
Our political discussions need not be as toxic as they have become in many cases. And, if we take the time to learn about candidates and their ideas, we can approach those discussions with more precision, more accuracy, than we otherwise do. That, in turn allows specific critiques in which we separate the person from the idea, and avoid painting with the kind of broad brush that poisons debate.
We know people are better than what gets brought out during elections. We know the divisions in political viewpoints have a tendency to obscure the equally important things we agree on. The question is how we remind ourselves of that.
We can’t pretend that these articles are a cure for the rancorous state of politics. But, maybe, they can help people have a better understanding of each other.
As we said earlier, familiarity helps bring down the temperature of the debate. It helps people understand their viewpoints better as well as those held by people with whom they disagree. Both are things our state and nation could use right now.