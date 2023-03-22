There’s something about last week’s resignation by Doug La Follette, Wisconsin’s longtime secretary of state, that doesn’t sit well with us.
First and foremost, though, the state owes its thanks to La Follette. He served 10 full terms in office, a mark that isn’t likely to be approached by anyone in the future. And, at age 82, it’s hard to argue with the fact he’s clearly earned his retirement.
Secretary of State isn’t a job that generally draws a lot of attention. That has changed in recent years. Wisconsin voters rejected an attempt to abolish the office in 2018, and it did so by a convincing margin. Legislative pressure on the office is clear. Many of its powers have been taken away, and both its budget and staffing are lower than what they were in prior decades.
La Follette pointed to those issues in his letter of resignation.
"After many years of frustration, I've decided I don't want to spend the next three and a half years trying to run an office without adequate resources and staffing levels. After decades of public service, I must now focus on my personal needs,” he wrote.
The issue we have is that none of those issues are new. All were in place prior to last fall’s election. And the Legislature hasn’t passed new items that would significantly change the office this term.
We’ll grant that people reach their breaking points at different times. It’s not as if mental and emotional strains follow a schedule. But it’s also difficult to think La Follette’s frustrations weren’t in place well before last year’s elections, or that he didn’t consider whether he should decline to run.
To us, running for office is a promise to voters. Candidates pledge that, barring unusual circumstances, they’re prepared to see the term of office through. When they leave early, without a clear and convincing event that precipitates such a decision, it’s fair to question why they ran. That’s especially the case when the resignation takes place a scant four months after the election.
It’s also, to our minds, unfair to the outgoing official’s successor. There are inevitably questions asked about whether the transition was a prearranged deal, and indeed such accusations are being leveled against the newly-appointed secretary, Sarah Godlewski. Some have linked her appointment to her decision to bow out of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, which was won by former Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes.
We’d be surprised if this week’s changes were planned out that far in advance. It strikes us as far more likely Godlewski’s decision last year was linked to intra-party machinations over future campaign support and funding than the change here.
But such is the climate today. When officials use theoretically neutral positions to openly espouse partisan goals it becomes easy enough for people to see things in the shadows, regardless of whether they’re there. Worse, it becomes easier to believe those claims.
It’s a shame that we’re in this position today. La Follette deserved to have his departure from office celebrated for his long and dedicated work, not overshadowed by conspiratorial accusations. He first held the post in the early 1970s, stepping away for an unsuccessful bid for Lt. Governor. He returned in 1982 and stayed there until earlier this month. His 40 consecutive years in office meant he was the longest-serving statewide elected official in the country.
It’s a self-inflicted error that tarnishes an otherwise impressive legacy.