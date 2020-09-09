We can’t help but be concerned about the way the collegiate academic year has started amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While we believe most institutions are acting in good faith, there are structural obstacles that are preventing anyone from having a clear picture of the situation nationally.
It’s not unreasonable to say you need good data to make good decisions. That goes for almost anything. People research most purchases, even the basic ones. We’ve all seen people at the grocery store check the expiration date for milk, and most of us have probably done it ourselves. That’s using the available information to influence a decision.
But there’s no central collection point for data about how the pandemic is affecting college campuses. Different schools and different jurisdictions are handling that data in completely different ways. Our concern is that those differences may make apples-to-apples comparisons much more difficult, obscuring the real situation and making it harder for school administrators to make good decisions.
There are laudable efforts to create that kind of database. They’re almost guaranteed to fall short, though. Take the New York Times’ searchable chart for COVID-19 on campuses. As of Wednesday morning, it showed zero cases at UW-Eau Claire. That’s not what the school itself is reporting. Without a central point for collection of that data, run by a body with the clout to gain cooperation from the schools, errors like that are inevitable.
It’s not just the collegiate database that’s lacking. There is no national count showing what’s happening in U.S. prisons. People know prisons have been hotspots for outbreaks, but there’s no clear national picture to show. In the absence of such a requirement different locales are treating the data in wildly different ways, if they’re reporting at all.
There are defensible reasons to provide the data in different forms. A cumulative total is what people are most familiar with. It’s not always an accurate picture of the course of the pandemic. New York state has the fourth-highest case count in the country. But that figure doesn’t tell you that it has done a remarkable job in keeping new cases low since the massive outbreak early this year.
Some schools are presenting only active infections for their numbers. If accurate, that can give a good idea of what’s happening in the pandemic now. That doesn’t tell you whether there were earlier outbreaks that involved many more people, though.
In both cases, there are good reasons to present the data in the given format depending on what you’re trying to understand. You cannot compare one approach to the other, though, since they’re designed to measure different things.
The absence of a national picture, or a genuine effort by the federal government to create one, is indisputably a failure. It is something that can be corrected given the political will to do so.
College administrators have a very difficult job this fall. It’s not surprising that they are arriving at different conclusions about how to best protect their students, faculty and others. Having reliable national data could make it easier to see what’s working based on those varied approaches, as well as give students valuable information.
Right now, this is a missed opportunity. It doesn’t have to stay that way.