We were disappointed in the lack of nuance displayed in Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ statements about recommendations developed by a panel he led to address climate change.
Here’s the quote: “The climate crisis is taking a toll on everyone in our state, but communities of color and low-income communities are more likely to face the harshest impacts of climate change, despite contributing the least to the problem. Anything less will continue the long pattern of environmental racism we have witnessed in this country.”
Barnes’ comments painted with too broad a brush. While he is correct that there are clear effects of climate change that disproportionately affect minority communities, we believe the issues that create those circumstances are today more closely linked to income than race or ethnicity.
Examples? Let’s start with the concept of heat islands. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines heat islands as locations where infrastructure such as roads and buildings trap heat and don’t allow the same degree of overnight cooling as other areas without such dense infrastructure.
The EPA found heat islands can cause daytime temperatures of 1-7 degrees Fahrenheit higher during the day and 2-5 degrees higher at night. That doesn’t sound like much, but we’d be willing to bet you would notice the difference between a daytime high of 85 and 92. The same goes for an overnight low of 68 or 73.
Heat islands are generally urban areas because of the density of infrastructure needed to create those characteristics. Urban areas generally have higher minority populations and lower incomes. While the composition of urban areas is, unquestionably, in part a legacy of racist policies in past decades, the infrastructure itself is generally not.
Similarly vulnerable populations are also predominant in marginal land more susceptible to flooding from rivers or from events like hurricanes making landfall. In neither of those cases does nature care one whit about the race of anyone in the path of the disaster, but past practices have made it more likely marginalized groups will be affected.
Our concern is that by applying the term “environmental racism” and releasing a statement lacking in nuance, Barnes may sacrifice goodwill among lawmakers he needs in order to make progress. There is an intrinsic value in reducing pollution. Simply put, it makes people healthier. Similarly, there is inherent value in promoting access to good food and clean water.
A shift toward electric vehicles could well mean new jobs in our country. Look what the boom in wind and solar energy has meant. Those industries existed for decades, but in recent years have become genuine economic engines in their own rights. Many of the steps environmental groups would prefer have benefits in and of themselves, benefits that could well extend to rural America.
Barnes isn’t wrong in saying many people from minority backgrounds are being disproportionately affected by climate change. But the moment you go from making that valid point to arguing it is caused by intentional, continuing racist policies people will dig in their heels. Some who might be allies in addressing the central issue of climate change may well give it a pass with the attachment of a concern that is, on the surface, unconnected.
We would encourage Barnes to speak with greater care and with greater nuance. It’s not as quick and easy as slapping a label on things or reciting a buzzword supported by your political allies, but it is more accurate. It does offer the chance for people to look at the detail of what is being said rather than react reflexively.
We would also encourage others to listen to those who make fine distinctions with their words. It takes more effort, but it’s worth the effort to reward someone who takes the time to be clear.
Our nation must learn to do two things above all else in order to move forward. We must learn to speak our thoughts clearly, and we must learn to really hear when others do so. A nation of slogans and labels will find it difficult, perhaps impossible, to communicate. It will retreat into assumptions and reflexive responses that have more power to compound problems than solve them.
Clarity of thought and speech is critical. We hope leaders of our state and nation will take the time and care to exercise such clarity.