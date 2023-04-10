We’ve talked about the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ multiple failures with regard to wolf management several times in previous editorials. Reluctantly, we’re returning to the issue again.

Last week’s release of approximately 3,500 comments received by the department on the subject was the definition of a Friday news dump. The strategy behind such a move is to make an announcement Friday in hopes that, by the time it’s noticed, most people are too far along in their weekend planning to care. In short, it’s a way to bury items you don’t want the public to notice.