Last spring we had some questions about the proposal by people living near the Seven Mile Creek Landfill for compensation. The landfill, which had long been expected to be wrapping up operations, has a new owner. Instead of closing down, the owner now wants to extend the use and expand.
Originally set for closure sometime next year, the landfill’s ownership now wants to keep operating until 2029. That’s another seven years of operation. Given that the landfill takes in an average of more than 1,000 tons of trash per day, that’s an awful lot of additional material.
The neighbors are, quite understandably, less than thrilled with the proposal. It’s easy to see why. When you’ve been told for years that the landfill would be winding down, only to have someone swoop in and change directions, it feels like a bait-and-switch.
But we weren’t sure the compensation neighbors were seeking made sense. Scaling compensation based on proximity to the landfill is easy enough to justify. Seeking $2,000 annually for those who live within a mile, and substantially more for those within a half mile, seemed steep. The idea that property values should be guaranteed struck us as something many owners would love to have, but not necessarily a realistic step.
Those questions are part of what make the article in today’s paper an important one. Our reporter researched what other landfills offer, both those owned by the same company as the local landfill and others of a similar size but different ownership.
It’s hardly surprising that the compensation varies considerably from one landfill to another. But what we found was that the ideas being promoted by neighbors here are not radically out of line with what is offered for those who live near other Wisconsin landfills. The amounts can be debated, but annual compensatory payments and some degree of property value protection are much more commonplace than we expected.
That puts a different spin on the issue from what we saw in April. Even at that time, though, we didn’t think the requests were made out of greed. Living near a landfill has issues that are unique to such a facility. A request for ongoing mitigation efforts given the traffic and other challenges landfills inevitably create is hardly unreasonable.
What did strike us as unreasonable, and continues to do so, is the claim by the landfill’s owners that expansion of the landfill would have little or no effect on local properties. That doesn’t seem plausible.
We get that these people will still be living near a landfill, regardless of whether it is actively accepting new trash. But we have to think there’s a considerable difference in the noise when there are garbage trucks trundling by on a daily basis. There has to be a change in the odor when a landfill is active versus after it is closed down.
In short, extending the use of the landfill has inevitable effects, and those effects quite likely impact the property values in the vicinity. It’s disingenuous to claim otherwise.
There’s clearly a lot of negotiation left. But it is also clear that GFL, the landfill’s owner, has extended both annual payments and property value guarantees to those who live around other Wisconsin landfills it operates. And, importantly, it has done so at rates higher than what the landfill siting committee has proposed. We don’t blame GFL for being tough in negotiations, but we would also caution that the line between tough and churlish is a thin one indeed.
It would be in everyone’s best interest for negotiations to find a resolution as soon as possible. Needless delays can only serve to harden positions and deepen mistrust. That, in turn, ensures that an eventual resolution is harder to accept as a fair outcome for those involved.
The apparent inconsistency between GFL’s agreements with neighbors at other landfills and the negotiating position taken here also needs to be resolved. We’re not arguing that the company should immediately grant all demands — they’re a business, after all. But clearly articulating why it sees a difference that justifies such a departure would be a good move.
As we said in May, the situation stinks in both the literal and metaphorical senses. We hope those involved resolve the points of contention soon.