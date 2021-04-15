It’s easy to sympathize with the concerns of people living near the landfill in Seymour. They were told the landfill would be closing about now. Then, after a couple ownership changes, it’s looking at an expansion.
From their perspective the situation stinks. Literally.
But we have some concerns about what they’re seeking in compensation. While the change from “We’re closing” to “We’re expanding” does feel like a bait-and-switch, it’s not as if the landfill itself was an unknown when people bought their homes. It opened in 1978, more than 40 years ago.
Let’s start with the obvious. Landfills are necessary. Most of us take our garbage to the curb once a week and don’t really think about where it goes. We come back from work or school, and the cans are empty.
But the disappearing act trash does isn’t magic. It’s simply being moved. In the case of this region, it’s being moved to Seymour.
Landfills smell sometimes, especially when it’s hot. Litter around them is a genuine problem. We throw out trash in large part because of its potential to attract vermin. Guess where the vermin go after we do.
The landfill clearly falls into what one study defined as “high-volume” landfills. Such sites take in more than 500 tons of trash each day. The Seven Mile Creek Landfill averaged about 1,141 tons per day in 2019. The attendant truck traffic and noise contributes to the inconveniences.
Those are all real issues. They’re valid concerns for the neighbors to raise. They’re not out of line to seek mitigation. Strategies to limit the problems are necessary and should simply be part of any landfill’s cost of doing business.
Where we have a harder time agreeing is when you get into other aspects of the neighbors’ requests. Seeking $2,000 annually for those who live within a mile of the landfill — and substantially more for those within a half-mile — raises one concern. Such payments would most likely be subsidized by other customers. That’s a pretty standard business practice.
Of greater concern to us are the requests for guarantees on the residents’ property values. We don’t buy the claim that the landfill has no effect on property values. That doesn’t pass the smell test, if you will, and there’s evidence to the contrary.
Few landowners ever have such a guarantee for their property values, though, and landfills are far from the only thing that can have an effect on them. Flood risk can play a role. So can the proximity of a school or gas station. A neighbor who refuses to do basic upkeep can bring down other homes’ values.
While home ownership is generally a good way to build wealth, it is primarily an investment. And, like any investment, both appreciation and depreciation are possibilities. That’s simply the way it works.
Would a guarantee on the property values set a precedent for other potential inconveniences? Could people who live near a rail line make the same demand if rail traffic increased, which is possible under the federal transportation plans?
It’s important to note that we don’t believe the requests of the landowners neighboring the landfill are based on greed. There is no question in our minds that the landfill creates challenges. The extent of the issues most likely varies from one day to another based on a range of conditions, but the reality of their existence is something we don’t think can plausibly be denied.
And, in terms of the demand for continuing mitigation, we’re behind them. The same goes for efforts to push for increasing mitigation efforts if the landfill is indeed expanded. We don’t think that’s an unreasonable stance for them to take, nor do we think it’s one the landfill’s owners can reasonably reject.
We have a harder time with the proposals for ongoing, indefinite compensation based on where people chose to live. The landfill didn’t make a mysterious appearance a few months ago. It has been a feature of that area for more than four decades.
Is it fair that the timelines given by previous owners for the landfill’s closure are being altered after its sale? No. But such situations are not unprecedented. These are not the first homeowners to deal with changing circumstances, nor will they be the last.
No one disputes that the landowners around the landfill are in a tight spot. But we’re not sold on their proposals to address the situation.