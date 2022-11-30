The protests against cutting two foreign language programs at Eau Claire public schools should give school officials pause. It’s an appropriate response, but those hoping to save the Japanese and Hmong programs may be well advised to temper expectations.
Foreign language programs have been under pressure in recent decades, and many districts have fallen back on a smaller handful of core languages as their options. French, Spanish and German are fairly common in many high schools, including Eau Claire’s.
Hmong, Japanese and American Sign Language are fairly unusual. We’ve heard of Japanese being offered in a handful of districts. Hmong and ASL may not be unique to Eau Claire, but we’re not aware of other districts offering them off the top of our heads.
It’s relevant that this discussion takes place as foreign language offerings overall have declined. Enrollments dropped 15 percent nationally between 2009 and 2018, ending what had been several decades of increases. Go back a generation and it wasn’t wholly unusual to find Latin in school curricula, or even Greek, but most of those classes disappeared years ago.
Nor is this trend limited to the United States. Foreign languages have also slipped in British secondary schools. One expert in British education called the situation “a bit of a vicious circle,” since a lack of exposure in school likely means students won’t become foreign language teachers as adults. A Norwegian publication similarly bemoaned a decline in foreign language class popularity.
Back in the United States, Spanish is far and away the most commonly offered foreign language in American schools. It has been estimated Spanish accounts for something like three-quarters of all foreign language enrollments in the U.S. French is a distant second at 15%, and German is in third at 4.5%.
There’s variation in every district, of course, but these trends show why Eau Claire schools may be tempted to pare back to focusing on those three languages. The pipeline remains intact, both in terms of students and available instructors, in a way most other languages aren’t.
None of this suggests a lack of value in foreign languages, of course. Studying the language very nearly demands studying the culture, and there’s great value in students having the opportunity to gain exposure to other ways of life around the world. The district, critics should note, doesn’t seem to be suggesting otherwise, either. Folding the Hmong language class into a broader Hmong History and Cultures class is hardly eliminating all opportunities to learn.
We’d bet that, given the option, the district would far rather expand options than contract. But that’s where tempered expectations come in. What we want to do and what we can do often turn out to be different. It’s a mistake to ascribe ill intent when things like basic economics can explain a decision.
Schools have to balance whether programs provide sufficient benefit to students to justify their cost. The district said half of the language courses offered at the high schools have fewer than 15 students. That’s a point at which the classes themselves may well have to be viewed through a budgetary lens, facing a potential cut despite their value.
Saving these two programs means the district needs to think outside the box, and Tuesday’s meeting seemed to offer an option for doing just that. Andrew Seaborg spoke as honorary consul for Japan. He said the decision to cut Japanese grabbed attention in Tokyo, and that “the resources of the Japanese government, including salary assistance and teacher recruitment,” might be available. Such a partnership would certainly be something different for Eau Claire, but if it would mean retaining the option for students to take a class it’s worth exploring.
We’d like to see both programs continue. We believe they have value, and that there’s a very real benefit to students being exposed to cultures beyond their own. Foreign language study accomplishes that in a way most classes simply can’t.
A review of how the decision to cut these programs is entirely warranted. This isn’t a decision that should pass without the school board weighing in. We hope a way to preserve the opportunity to study Hmong and Japanese is found.