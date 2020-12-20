If you’re still doing holiday shopping, you’re cutting it close. The few remaining days underscores the value of shopping locally.
Sure, you could still shop online and choose to have something delivered. But, boy, that’s a risk this close to Christmas. There are a lot of packages in the system right now, for both the post office and private delivery companies. Betting on everything going perfectly isn’t a good move in normal years. Doing so at this point in 2020 it makes even less sense.
By shopping in your home communities, you keep money circulating here. You’re helping to ensure jobs stay local. You’re helping businesses grow and helping them keep people employed.
We’ll grant there are a few things you just can’t get locally. You’re not going to find a locally-made PlayStation 5 (and may not be able to find one at all), but the vast majority of items people want have local analogues. You can indeed do the vast majority of your shopping without leaving the Chippewa Valley.
Yes, we’ve said much of this before. But this is a message worth repeating. Shopping locally at small businesses helps ensure the vibrancy of the area survives what has been an exceptionally tough year. We don’t yet know how many businesses the pandemic will ultimately claim. We know the number will be substantial. Staving off closures until things get back to something resembling normal remains important, and spending money locally is the only way to do it.
There are, according to the most recent statistics we could find from the federal Small Business Administration, nearly half a million small businesses in Wisconsin. They employ almost half of all Wisconsin workers. That’s much too big a piece of the economic puzzle to ignore.
While it’s true that most small businesses won’t become major companies, it’s also true that every major company started small. The mythology of American business leans heavily on the companies begun in garages that emerged decades later as industrial titans. It’s rare, but it does happen. And you never know just which businesses have a shot at pulling off the transformation.
Indications from Washington suggest a deal on the long-debated second COVID stimulus may be close. Some of that deal will inevitably involve aid for small businesses. But we know how that worked out last time. Many did receive aid, but a significant amount of money went to companies that rational people would be hard-pressed to call small businesses.
The figure mooted most often is about $900 billion. That is, unquestionably, a lot of money. But we still believe local residents are the best source of stimulus for local businesses. We’re not a one-time shot in the fiscal arm. We’re an enduring source of revenue for businesses we patronize. A business strategy wholly dependent on the occasional government stimulus package is doomed. One that builds relationships with local consumers and finds ways to meet their needs has a good chance of success.
Most experts don’t believe we have to hold out all that long, now. We’re close. The pandemic first arrived in the Midwest in March. That’s nine months ago. Experts believe late spring – May or June – will see most restrictions lift. That’s five or six months. We’re most of the way there.
Let’s make sure as many of our area small businesses make it through as possible. That means shopping and spending with them, even when it’s doing last-minute shopping.
Most holiday shopping is probably done for most people. But we know there are always those who wait until the last minute. Well, it’s here. You could bank on packages arriving safely and on time – holiday miracles occasionally happen, after all – but shopping locally is probably your best bet to pull off your procrastination without getting caught.