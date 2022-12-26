The meetings between Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican leaders in the Legislature over the past couple weeks are encouraging. But we’d advise against people holding their breath if they hope for a significant change in how Madison works.
Evers met with Robin Voss, the Assembly’s speaker, last Thursday. It was the first meeting between the two in two years. A separate meeting with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu also took place.
Both sides are (mostly) making the right noises right now. But that’s to be expected. It’s easy to sound optimistic when you just talked, weeks before the real work begins. There was some griping and sniping, but the tone was clearly different than the absolute refusal to budge on anything that had thus far characterized the relationships between the Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders.
The question is whether that lasts once the contentious bills begin making their way through various committees. Vos has sounded open to revising the law to allow for exceptions to a ban on abortion for rape and incest cases. That’s a wildly popular option, with more than eight in 10 Wisconsin residents supporting such a move. But can Vost marshal support from his own caucus for it? That remains untested.
For that matter, would the Senate even take it up? LeMahieu cited Evers’ opposition to the 1849 ban in saying a tense vote without some guarantee of the governor’s signature may not be worth it.
Even with that kind of intransigence from leaders, it’s well worth remembering that the vast majority of the bills that make it out of the Legislature are in fact bipartisan. The last session saw Evers sign 267 bills into law, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Only five had five or fewer votes from legislative Democrats.
But most bills are also non-controversial. The big items like public safety and education often get bogged down in grandstanding and games. And Wisconsin is seeing the effects of that legislative failing. It shows up in data from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
In 2018, voters approved 140 school referendums that allowed local districts to spend in excess of state revenue caps. This year saw voters approve 133 of those campaigns. That amounts to $506.1 million in funding for schools and a green light for $2.1 billion in debt. It’s not difficult to draw a line from that spending to complaints that the state’s public schools are being starved of state funding.
No one should expect Wisconsin’s political leadership to suddenly revert to compromise and understanding on all issues. That’s a fantasy. Even when compromise is possible, it’s hard work. Effortless progress and cooperation has never existed in American government, and it probably never will.
That said, it’s not too much for the state’s residents, the people for whom the elected leadership ultimately works, to put in some visible effort. There’s no excuse for the fact Evers and Vos went two years without speaking face-to-face. They are, arguably, the two most powerful politicians in Wisconsin. They need to be talking.
Weekly or monthly meetings aren’t too much to ask. We sincerely doubt the schedules of either Evers or Vos are so packed with events that they can’t scrape together 90 mutually-agreed minutes for a lunch. That’s especially true when the incentive for such meetings is a greater chance of success for their goals.
It’s easy to trade barbs when you don’t have to face the person you’re attacking. It’s not difficult to be dismissive when you’re acting through intermediaries and responding to press reports. It’s much harder to do either when you know you’ll actually have to meet the other person and look them in the eye in the near future.
We don’t expect the sides to trust each other. That’s a pipe dream. Years of antagonism have probably put that to rest permanently. But it is not too much to ask that the people voters put in office act like adults once in a while and, as we remind Kindergarten students, to use their words to solve their problems.
There seems to be just a crack open toward greater understanding and a functional relationship between Wisconsin’s political elites. It would be a shame to waste that opportunity, no matter how slim it may be.