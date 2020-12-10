Education has undergone significant changes this year, with online lessons and learning implemented at levels that were unthinkable a year ago. We suspect the changes may be much deeper than what many are thinking, and that means finding best practices and approaches is critically important.
There’s no question that the best option is to have students in a classroom, with the teacher physically present. Classrooms limit distractions in a way homes simply cannot achieve. The improved focus is a boon to retention, and one that cannot lightly be set aside.
The pandemic’s online learning also has highlighted the importance of teachers as facilitators of learning. It’s an aspect that has been present so consistently it’s easily overlooked. What we’re seeing now shows that a different skill set is needed to be effective online, and not every teacher has that.
So, what changes do we think are coming? One gets right back to that last point. Building classroom skills is a primary focus of the training teachers receive as they work toward their degrees. We suspect that curriculum may come to include skills in teaching remotely in addition to maintaining a classroom presence. These tools aren’t going away, and their use may well expand in the coming years.
It’s plausible that things like snow days may well become victims of this technology. There’s an argument for shifting classes online on days when the weather prevents safe transportation of students and teachers to the physical school buildings. While districts can and do build in a certain number of snow days, there’s always the risk of Mother Nature delivering a winter like we had a couple years ago, when the snowstorms won’t seem to stop.
Being able to shift classes online on days where an inch of ice or a couple feet of snow pose significant challenges would allow districts to avoid having to scramble to meet the class instruction minimums. Is it perfect? No. But the reality is that it’s probably better in years when snow days would otherwise pile up at an unmanageable rate.
Expansion of online tools in the future could also benefit students who are required to be absent but are physically and mentally able to attend classes. Those instances are probably uncommon, but there are reasonable situations in which they could occur.
Here’s the catch, though. Using any of these options as fully as possible, thus providing as seamless an experience as possible, depends on everyone finding ways to mitigate the weaknesses we see now with online classes.
We should get a better idea of just how serious the weaknesses are in the coming weeks. As everything from elementary schools to universities prepare their semester grades, teachers and administrators should have a solid grasp of how students did relative to prior years. It’s reasonable to expect a dip in performance, but how big that is will give needed clues to how people can make adjustments.
We all hope a situation like this doesn’t happen again. But the reality is it doesn’t have to be a pandemic to force classes to consider alternatives. Pipes sometimes break, flooding buildings. Schools aren’t immune to fires. Storms can do serious damage, too. In each of those cases a shift to online classwork might be the best option to help keep things on track.
We’re fortunate that the technology developed in the past couple decades now allows online options. The steps taken to mitigate the pandemic’s effects on learning and academic progress are based on tools teachers simply never had before.
Would we have been better off had there been time to plan and perfect the techniques needed to give teachers and students the best experience? Of course. The fact this fall got off to a rockier than needed start was a definite disappointment. But it’s important that we not overlook the progress that has been made and the very important place online learning may take up as an emergency alternative in years to come.
This may be the only pandemic of our lifetimes (as we sincerely hope). But it certainly won’t be the last emergency school districts face that requires a solution. By taking what we’re learning now and applying it to the future, we can make those situations easier on everyone involved.