A California family had some unwelcome guests over the winter, it appears. According to an article on the wire Sunday, they found five bears hibernating under their home.
The family had some warning signs that something was up. The article said they heard “odd rumbling, snoring-like noises” over the winter, but ignored them. Well, they ignored them until last Tuesday, when Mama Bear woke up and decided it was time to usher her four cubs out for the spring. The noise made it clear there was something big under their feet.
Wildlife rescuers helped make sure the bears were ushered away from the property and, fortunately, everyone seems to be fine. What could have been a dangerous encounter is now just a great story for the homeowners.
That’s what happens in the spring, though. We’re seeing animals come out of their winter snoozing and start looking around for a well-earned breakfast. It’s not just bears, of course. Ground squirrels have become much more active in the Chippewa Valley over the past couple weeks, and it won’t be too long before we see fawns toddling along after their mothers near wooded areas.
So, why is this worth an editorial? Because people are becoming more active, too. As the weather warms (and it will eventually quit retreating back into the 40s for daytime highs, we promise) people head out for hikes and to enjoy nature.
An increase in human activity outdoors inevitably means more encounters with wildlife. Most of those encounters can simply be a pleasant moment of quiet wonder. But occasionally we have to consider how to respond. Bumping into Smokey’s cousin is unusual this far south, but it’s not unheard of. Far more common are incidents in which people come across young animals that, to our eyes, appear to be abandoned.
Last week’s article interviewing Patti Stangel of Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release in Colfax made an important point: We usually don’t see the whole picture when we’re outdoors. Stangel noted on her organization’s Facebook page that it’s rare for baby animals to actually be abandoned. Their mothers are, more often than not, close by.
White-tailed deer are known for leaving their fawns in a quiet spot while they go off to forage for food. The fawns know to lie quietly, letting predators overlook their hiding places. It’s easy to wonder when you’ve been keeping an eye on the fawn for an hour or two, but it’s not unlikely that the mother has been keeping an eye on you, and that your very presence may be delaying the reunion.
Rabbits use a similar approach. Stangel said the mother’s scent is more easily picked up by predators than the babies. In effect, said Stangel, she “has the wrong perfume on.”
The encounters that wind up with people making a mistake by interfering aren’t generally the result of ill intent. The people are usually acting out of compassion, albeit misplaced. And the issue isn’t unique to this area by any means. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources uses the rhyme “If you care, leave them there” to remind people about leaving young animals alone.
Wisconsin springs are a welcome change from winters that always seem to last just a little bit too long. The warmer weather, the slow shift from brown to green and even the spring rumbles of thunder all mark a shift away from winter’s chill. They offer the promise that it will soon be much more comfortable outside and we can spend less time cooped up indoors.
We certainly encourage people to do so. If you’re outside there’s a good chance you’re moving in some fashion. There’s even something to be said for it if you’re not. Lounging in a hammock with a book still means more mental activity than sitting in front of the television.
Just remember that there’s a reason we don’t generally invite wild animals to accompany us back home. They have their places, and they usually do quite well in them without our involvement. Enjoy the encounters if they happen, but leave nature where it belongs.
That said, if you hear “rumbling, snoring-like noises” coming from somewhere under the floor, have an expert check it out. That’s not what you want to hear, whether it’s your furnace or a bear that has taken temporary lodging.