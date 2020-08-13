We’re a little worried about the way some valid concerns about events with the potential to spread the COVID-19 virus have been politicized and weaponized in recent weeks. While the concerns about events involving large numbers of people are real, we have to be very careful about whether they are being used as a socially acceptable cover for other aims.
We’ve seen this happen with a range of events. When the widespread protests over the death of George Floyd began, there were concerns voiced that they could lead to an explosion of new coronavirus cases nationwide.
The evidence of outbreaks is mixed. While it’s hard to believe there were no new cases that developed after exposure at the protests, it’s clear the most apocalyptic scenarios didn’t happen either.
There were similar worries about President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., in June. Those concerns were compounded when, shortly before the event, several people involved in it tested positive. Weeks after the rally Bruce Dart, the Tulsa Health Department’s executive director, said the rally and protests taking place about the same time both likely contributed to a surge in cases.
Recently, the focus has been on the Sturgis rally, which runs through Aug. 16. It’s easily the largest mass event to take place in the U.S. in recent months, with an estimated 250,000 attending. It’s impossible to plausibly claim none of the attendees has the virus. Some undoubtedly do, and there will most likely be cases that trace back to Sturgis. How many? That’s something we just don’t know right now.
In each of the above scenarios, those who were most vocal about the concerns were often those who were most opposed to the concept of the events. Those who opposed the message of Black Lives Matter stressed the risks of protesting; those in support downplayed it. For many, those positions flipped when it came to concerns about the Trump campaign rally.
It’s perhaps inevitable that we will see a political tinge to the pontificating. Savvy political operators are nothing if not opportunistic, and the pandemic is an easy club to wield against opponents. But is it in our best interests in terms of public health? That’s doubtful.
We urge people to resist the urge to use the pandemic as a club with which to beat opponents when the real issues are different. The risk is that pre-emptive use of terms like “superspreader events” could lose their meaning if the events turn out to have more modest outcomes.
Frankly, we’d prefer that the only people who speak to the relative risks of events are experts. In the vast majority of cases, their messages have been consistent since the beginning of this pandemic.
Wash your hands. Do it thoroughly and often, using soap and water. Cover coughs and sneezes. Stay home if you’re sick.
The advice on wearing masks is newer, but there is a growing body of evidence that strongly suggests they can significantly lower the risk of spreading the virus by trapping droplets expelled by coughing or sneezing. And there are strong hints they may lower the risk for the wearer, leading to milder infections if the person contracts the virus. So there’s good reason on several levels to wear a mask when you’re out and about.
A lot of what we’re talking about here cuts against the grain of how we’ve seen public discourse develop over the past couple decades. Too often public debates devolve into an all-or-nothing brawl in which no quarter is given or expected. Such hard-line stances prevent us from hearing each other and understanding what our differences really are. They also make it infinitely more difficult to find common ground.
Civility can help. Patience can help. Both take effort. They take the will to resist the easy criticism.
That may be a pipe dream for politics. But we refuse to believe it’s out of reach for any of us as individuals.