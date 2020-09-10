For many people, today brings back clear memories of where we were and what we were doing 19 years ago. A combination of vigilance and luck means nothing approaching the scale of Sept. 11, 2001 has happened in our country since then.
The pulverized rubble and metal in New York, the flames at the Pentagon, and the scarred field in Pennsylvania are evidence of what happens when a twisted ideology drives people to hatred. It’s important to remember.
Hatred and dehumanization of those with whom we disagree cannot cause anything but pain. Such reactions are destructive, never constructive. When we see one another as something less than ourselves we diminish ourselves along with those we target.
Have we forgotten that? Have we become so far removed from the lessons we swore we would remember on the days following the attacks that we fail to remember that hatred has a cost?
Have we really fallen so far?
It’s easy to think so given the rancor of the political season. The venom used surpasses anything in recent memory. Neighbors, friends, even family have broken off relationships based on which yard sign the other person displays.
It doesn’t have to be that way. It shouldn’t be that way.
Americans have always been fractious. Even the Revolutionary War wasn’t universally supported. Historians estimate as many as one in five people were loyalists, supporters of the crown. Many more tried to stay out of the fighting rather than support either side. Unity has been a rare commodity in our nation’s history right from the start.
We don’t have to agree with one another. But there’s a difference between disagreeing and being disagreeable. The former is inevitable. The latter is a conscious choice. No one will always agree with another person, no matter how well matched they may be. Our relationships all depend on being able to accept those disagreements and realizing the value of the other person.
It is imperative that we as a nation strive to see that value in one another. Abraham Lincoln said it well in his first inaugural address: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection.”
The way Americans experienced the events of September 2001 varies as widely as the people themselves. We all knew, though, that we had looked into the face of unrelenting hatred. We had seen where that path led.
At its most basic level, the need to reject hatred is one that is accomplished by the individual alone. No one can force another to do so. It is a decision each of us must make for ourselves.
There will be those, of course, who decide against rejecting hate. There always are. But shall we do the same? Such a step seems unworthy, a failure to embrace the lessons offered in the aftermath of the attacks nearly two decades ago.
Let us remember. Let us recall the need to step back from the urge to belittle and dehumanize those with whom we disagree. Let us remember the need to support one another.
There are many legacies of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. We hope realization of the need for compassion will continue to be among them.