There’s a push by Wisconsin legislators to remove legal notices from newspapers. It’s a bad deal for state residents and one the Legislature should dismiss.
This isn’t really anything new. There have been movements in this direction for years, and for years legislators have determined that their constituents would not be well served by such a step.
There are different fig leaves offered to cover the proposal. Some have argued that replacing the newspaper notices with posts on local government websites would expand the notices’ reach. In practice, it would likely do the opposite.
Websites are wonderful places to hide things if you are so inclined. A local government could easily set up a section in its website for legal notices, but if it’s not prominently linked on the websites homepage or index, how many people are going to find it? Such action would technically fulfill posting requirements, though.
Besides, all legal notices in Wisconsin are already available and searchable for free at wisconsinpublicnotice.org. It’s an aggregating website that scrapes notices from Wisconsin newspapers, allowing people to find them in a single location. In other words, newspapers are already providing the notices in a form that allows access to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. You can even download the page on which the notice appears.
Last month, Beth Bennett, the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s executive director, summed up the push to remove publication requirements as “bad public policy under the guise of cost savings.” She’s right. Lowering the amount of oversight for local governments is bad public policy, and it rarely results in cost savings.
That’s not new, either. Newspapers occupy a unique place in American society. Communities that are far too small for a television or radio station have often had local newspapers. The presence of those papers offers a degree of oversight on public spending, one that isn’t easily duplicated by media that operates on the basis of soundbites and 30-second stories.
Publication of legal notices is part of that oversight. Their absence has a negative effect on public accountability. A 2018 study showed that when newspapers closed, governments in communities they served often saw increases in borrowing costs, increases in spending without concurrent increases in services, and declines in their overall efficiency. In short, no news was bad news for those taxpayers.
It’s fair to question why people are so persistent in seeking removal of legal notices from the public’s eye. It seems unlikely such steps are suggested out of a beneficent mindset. More likely, supporters view the reduction of oversight as a gain, a removal on one of the brakes that prevents headlong spending and reduces the probability of questions being asked.
Do we have a financial stake in this decision? Of course. But legals alone aren’t the difference between most newspapers keeping the presses rolling or closing up shop. They are, however, important in how local governments across the state inform the public or attempt to keep things under wraps. They are essential in ensuring the public stays informed of what is being done with their tax dollars.
When governments talk about spending money, they’re spending money they got from you. They’re spending tax revenues. There is no reasonable argument that the residents of a community should be made to jump through additional hurdles to find out how their money is being spent. There is no reasonable argument that people would be well-served by allowing governments to reduce how easily essential information can be accessed.
The Wisconsin Legislature should arrive at the same conclusion it has when this issue was raised in years past: the current system works. Newspapers provide an accessible means for the public to monitor legal notices. We provide them to a free website, eliminating the argument that subscriptions are a barrier. And, we would note, newspapers don’t require seniors or anyone else to have an internet connection in the first place.
The arguments fall flat. Making information less available is not in the public’s interest. Legal notices need to stay in print.