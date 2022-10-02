There’s an old adage that says a person “who is his own lawyer has a fool for a client.” Generally speaking, it’s true.

No, not everyone who chooses to represent themselves in court is a fool, at least in terms of actions outside the courtroom. But there’s a great deal to be said for having someone represent your interests who isn’t as personally invested in the outcome as a defendant is sure to be. Dispassionate analysis is going to be more effective at spotting weaknesses in the opposing case, and you can’t attack a weak spot you can’t see.