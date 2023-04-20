It appears a legislative remedy to one of the worst recent decisions by the Wisconsin Supreme Court is well on its way to becoming law.
On Wednesday the Wisconsin Senate approved SB117, which specifically targets the Friends of Frame Park decision. That 4-3 decision effectively gave governmental bodies permission to flout the state’s open records law by ducking sanctions if they released records before a court ruled on suits against them.
The court’s embarrassingly wrongheaded move defanged the protections Wisconsin residents have when they seek records that should be available but are hidden by officials. The decision drew immediate condemnation across the political spectrum as both Republicans and Democrats blasted the court.
In February, parallel bills were introduced in the Assembly and Senate to reverse the decision and explicitly codify that the act of hiding the documents warrants sanction, even if the documents are handed over before a court’s ruling. To do so, it redefines the concept of a request prevailing “in whole or substantial part” if the records are ordered released, if a consent decree releases them, or if the governmental body releases the records as the result of a suit being filed.
The concept of who prevails in a case like this is critical. A requester must prevail in order to recoup legal costs associated with compelling the release of the records. If the requester fails, there’s no recompense for that cost.
By altering the definition legislators remove the loophole that invited governmental bodies to dare people to sue, then release the records and leave the requester holding the bag for legal fees. It’s a common sense change and we’re glad to see members of both parties embracing it.
We’re particularly pleased to see the bipartisan approach since that’s seemingly so rare in Wisconsin’s government. We called for members to back the bills reversing the court’s ruling, regardless of party, and it is gratifying to see that they are doing just that.
There’s still some way to go. This bill passed the Senate. The Assembly still has to vote. Gov. Tony Evers still has to sign the bill even if it passes the Assembly. We think there’s a very good chance of both of those steps coming to pass, though, and look forward to the restoration of the clear intent of the state’s open records laws.
It is impossible to overstate the importance of open records in our society. During the 2022 elections, Republicans questioned Evers’ handling of parole and the state’s court system. Those objections were based in large part on the use of open records to make their case.
The same can be said of the questions raised about Michael Gableman’s probe into the 2020 election. His work was subject to a number of public records requests and, when Gableman refused to turn over documents, he undermined his own credibility. Those same records fueled serious questions about his spending during the probe.
Both sides had good reason to protect open records. We aren’t naïve enough to think Wednesday’s vote was out of any great respect for the public’s access, but the self-interest in preserving enforceable open records laws for both parties (and their attorneys) was evident. Pure motives are nice, but Legislators did the right thing regardless of why they did it.
Preserving open records access at the state and local levels is essential. There is no substitute for being able to examine government documents and records. There is no better way to answer questions of accountability, especially when government bodies don’t want to be answerable to the public.
Wednesday’s vote was a significant step in the right direction, but it shouldn’t be the last one. And, as we said two months ago, the decision that gutted the open records laws should weigh heavily against the justices who voted in favor of it when they come up for re-election in the future.