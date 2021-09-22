It was easy to miss last Friday’s discussion by area legislators about the Wisconsin state budget. The details of how government spends money aren’t the most electrifying things in most cases. Every now and then, though, something jumps out of the numbers.
Wisconsin has earmarked $15 million for 22 new beds for patients in need of mental health care at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. It’s a step in the right direction for something the state has long known was a need.
Back in July, we reported on the issue of mental health care in northwest Wisconsin. The Wisconsin chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) estimated some 859,000 Wisconsin adults deal with a mental health condition of one type or another. Not all are serious. Some are transitory, brought on by specific events and stresses, while others are chronic issues.
In a smaller number of cases, mental illness becomes an issue of life and death. That’s where spaces like the ones funded in the measure legislators mentioned become critical. If there isn’t a place for a person in the midst of a mental health crisis to go, the likely outcomes for that person decline significantly.
At the time, state Sen. Kathy Bernier expressed concern about whether the state had an accurate picture of the needs across Wisconsin. The Chippewa Falls Republican said the Wisconsin Department of Health Services “doesn’t even know what all is currently available.” The concern about a lack of information was shared, according to Bernier, by elected officials, health care experts, and law enforcement.
Notably, the concern is bipartisan.
Rep. Jodi Emerson, an Eau Claire Democrat, said Friday funding for the beds in the Chippewa Valley is reactive. It’s necessary, but it’s not a preventive or proactive step. The increase will help deal with the issue locally, but will not get ahead of it with treatment before someone gets to the point where they need help in a crisis.
Bernier was joined by Republicans Jesse James and Rob Summerfield. All agreed that mental health services and infrastructure are real needs for Wisconsin. And, while details varied, they all agreed that the state and region must use approaches that were considered unconventional not long ago.
Summerfield voiced support for telehealth services, which can connect people in need of counseling with a professional without the need for them to be anywhere near one another. It’s a good option, especially for rural areas that continue to struggle to attract and retain health care providers of all stripes. It’s another argument in favor of better rural internet, but that’s a different editorial.
James noted the additional pressure the pandemic has undoubtedly created for people who may already have been feeling isolated from others. He noted the challenge isn’t going to change, saying people “have to continue being dedicated to this. Mental health is not going anywhere.”
It’s heartening in an era of such division to hear three area legislators in agreement about the need for improving mental health services in northwestern Wisconsin. That’s especially true when the legislators involved span both major parties and differ on plenty of other issues. The need for accessible mental health care simply isn’t a partisan question for them.
The devil is, as always, in the details. We certainly expect disagreements over what the best approaches and the best ways to spend taxpayer dollars are. But we also hold out hope for agreement, for progress, so long as legislators remember that the goal is to provide resources and support for people who are in crisis.
The general view of mental health has shifted significantly in recent years. Issues once seen as sources of shame are being approached as the health care issues they are rather than individual failings. And that is helping to advance public policy, including the allocation of funds for the new beds in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls.
That’s a healthier view of people’s needs. It’s a step in the right direction for Wisconsin, and one we hope legislators will continue. The need for mental health care isn’t going away and, as last week’s discussion shows, all sides know it.