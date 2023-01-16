The fact America’s marijuana laws are a mess shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention for any length of time. The absence of federal leadership is remarkable, and the approaches by states are little short of a rejection of national strictures.

Almost two dozen states have legalized recreational use of marijuana. Another 16 have legalized medical use. Two more states, North Carolina and Nebraska, haven’t taken either of those steps but have decriminalized possession. The result, well over have the nation has taken steps that the general public clearly agrees with in removing the longtime prohibition on marijuana.