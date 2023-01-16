The fact America’s marijuana laws are a mess shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention for any length of time. The absence of federal leadership is remarkable, and the approaches by states are little short of a rejection of national strictures.
Almost two dozen states have legalized recreational use of marijuana. Another 16 have legalized medical use. Two more states, North Carolina and Nebraska, haven’t taken either of those steps but have decriminalized possession. The result, well over have the nation has taken steps that the general public clearly agrees with in removing the longtime prohibition on marijuana.
The issue isn’t confined to the nation’s most liberal areas, either. Louisiana and Mississippi, hardly bastions of blue, have both legalized medical uses and decriminalized possession. Even Utah, easily one of the most conservative states in the nation, allows medical use.
Only 11 states have refused to budge on marijuana policy. The result is that every state that continues an absolute prohibition borders states that have allowed some degree of marijuana use. Since state-to-state borders are porous, that means residents of prohibition states often need drive only a couple miles across the state line to access marijuana legally.
That’s the situation Wisconsin finds itself in. There are no provisions in state law for legal possession of marijuana, but both Michigan and Illinois allow recreational use. Minnesota doesn’t — it’s medical-only there — but it has decriminalized possession.
An article last week from the Tribune News Service illustrated the challenge within the Midwest. Illinois sales suggest that nonresidents account for about 30% of sales in that state. Overall sales put Illinois’ tax windfall in the $146 million range for Fiscal 2022.
Wisconsin’s position is not tenable in the long run. Efforts to change state law this legislative session need to succeed.
Medical marijuana seems to be the most realistic outcome. Republican opposition, which was near absolute in past sessions, seems to be up for discussion. While Gov. Tony Evers may hope for legislation to legalize recreational use, that’s a nonstarter. People can debate whether it’s good policy, but legislative opposition means it’s entirely an academic question.
Polls suggest more than six in 10 Wisconsin residents favor legalization. And as other states have seen their own laws go into effect, the evidence for the most strident claims of doom has not materialized.
The article included comments from an interview with Police Chief Jim Millin of Niles, Mich. He said the community didn’t see an uptick in crime when it decided to allow marijuana sales. The bigger issue is the number of encounters with people who don’t — or won’t — understand possession limits or where they can use.
Ken Cotter, a prosecutor in an Indiana county on the Michigan border, took what we think is a pragmatic stance in an interview on the subject.
“I was worried that if Michigan legalizes marijuana, folks from Indiana might want to go to Michigan, get the marijuana and drive back — that's one thing. But if they then went to Michigan, legally smoked it there and then drove (under the influence), that's a whole different ball game,” Cotter said.
To us, Cotter identified exactly the right issue. Anyone who doubts marijuana use is already a factor in Wisconsin is kidding themselves. But there’s a world of difference between using when you’re just going to eat a bag of chips and watch television and when you’re on the road. While accommodating some form of marijuana use in Wisconsin laws makes sense, we have absolutely no issues with the courts hammering people who are caught driving under its influence.
We hope legislators who have seemed to re-evaluate their stances on medical marijuana continue to evaluate and come to a practical conclusion about the state’s ever more futile prohibition approach. There’s an opportunity here to do something that is both good policy and backed by a substantial majority of the state’s residents.
While we’d also like to see the federal government reschedule marijuana — it’s clearly not worthy of the current Schedule I designation — that’s a bureaucratic quagmire of no small proportion. Wisconsin, though, can and should take steps to rectify what has long been a policy that succeeded no better than its predecessor ban on alcohol did.