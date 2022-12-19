The unanimous support from local legislators expressed during Friday’s Eggs and Issues session for construction of a new UW-Eau Claire science building is hardly a surprise. That has never really been in question. The question is whether it matters to the rest of the Legislature.

Legislators approved funding for the new building back in 2019. That $109 million was a first installment, with the Legislature expecting to put the second part of the bill in a future budget. Instead, the chambers have dithered, failing to follow through on their promise.