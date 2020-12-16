The Wisconsin Legislature has socially distanced itself from its work for the better part of the year. With the next session set to begin, they have some catching up to do.
Along with the normal work of trying to make sure the state runs smoothly, legislators face serious challenges brought on by the pandemic. There are reasonable estimates that suggest Wisconsin could face a shortfall in anticipated revenue that runs nine figures. That kind of drop would be a real challenge even in times when the economy was humming along. It’s safe to say that it’s doing more sputtering than humming at the moment.
The good news is that the basics are still in place for the kind of economy we had before COVID and the associated shutdowns arrived. There’s reason to hope the recovery will be reasonably swift once the pandemic is brought to heel. There’s certainly enough pent-up demand for things.
That doesn’t mean there’s not a role for the state to play in helping the recovery. Small businesses in particular will need support. While it’s easy to take a look at major corporations and see them as the engines behind the economy, it’s important that the Legislature not overlook smaller businesses.
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy estimates there are 31.7 small businesses in the United States. They make up more than 99 percent of all the firms in the country, and nearly half of private sector employees work for a small business. In the past decade small businesses created 10.5 million net new jobs. That’s a whole lot of economic activity to risk ignoring.
There’s no reason to believe Wisconsin stands apart from those figures in any significant way. The Legislature must find ways to help.
Our state’s education system also needs help. Setting aside the University of Wisconsin’s request for raises for the moment, Wisconsin education has faced unprecedented demands and challenges this year. No school district opened 2020 believing that it would be forced into online classes for significant portions of the year. The resulting scramble has had varying results.
Yet this offers, as we’ve said on this page, opportunity. Wisconsin can become a leader nationally if it seizes this chance to develop comprehensive plans to help districts develop the resources, techniques and training to effectively teach online. That will quite likely require support from legislators to develop statewide resources.
One of the most obvious resources that is needed is a better internet infrastructure for rural portions of the state. The ability to connect online is no longer a luxury. It is becoming more and more essential. Some communities have even studied whether to establish their own services as utilities in much the same way they did electricity in the last century.
We’re not at the point of suggesting that path is the right one, though it could well prove to be attractive in specific circumstances. But Wisconsin’s leadership could play a vital role in helping to ensure that all residents have at least the option to connect with the internet, regardless of where in the state they happen to be. Such work would also, we point out, help achieve the goal of supporting small businesses in rural Wisconsin.
We don’t see why any of these initiatives should necessarily be controversial or divide along party lines. These are not inherently Republican or Democratic initiatives. There is no reason we cannot find common ground in the search for solutions on these issues. No reason, that is, unless legislators want to indulge in needless bickering.
As we’ve said before, bickering isn’t leadership. None of these points is a zero-sum game, in which someone has to lose in order for others to gain. Every one of these points would raise Wisconsin as a whole, allowing the state to succeed collectively.
We believe such points are precisely where the Legislature needs to begin. Let us strive for progress as a state, not as battling factions. Let us show that we can rise above the bitter divisions that exist and find new ways to succeed together.
That’s leadership. And Wisconsin residents should expect no less.