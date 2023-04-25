It’s easier, generally speaking, and more convenient than ever to get tickets to events. Instead of waiting for an envelope to arrive in the mail with your tickets, today it’s far more common to tap on your phone for a minute or two and immediately have a digital pass on your device.
Customers tend to like the speed. Venues like the ability to have near real time updates to how many tickets have sold and how many may be left. It seems like a win-win. Unfortunately, hackers view it the same way.
That was the basic focus in a story the L-T reprinted from the UW-Eau Claire Spectator, with the editor’s permission. AudienceView, the campus’ vendor for ticketed events, was breached between Feb. 14-28. The breach exposed personal information for 255 people, including both those affiliated with the university and members of the general public.
Several students told the Spectator they found fraudulent charges to their accounts following the breach. One called the incident “a major inconvenience,” an assessment that has more than a bit of understatement.
This was far from the first time online vendors of one sort or another have been hacked, and it’s not going to be the last. Any database with personal information is a potential target, and there are an awful lot of them out there.
It’s easy to feel like the law-abiding public is under siege with these stories. They’re frequent enough that people are broadly aware of the activity. And a stunning number of people have been affected by some of the data breaches.
Back in 2013, some three billion Yahoo accounts were exposed in what remains one of the largest data breaches of all time. A year later, Yahoo was again targeted and hackers accessed information on 500 million accounts. LinkedIn saw 700 million users affected in 2021, while 533 million Facebook users were exposed to hackers in 2019.
It’s not just tech companies at risk. Marriot and Target have been attacked in the past. So have banks. It’s probably fair to say that if a business has financial data in a computer system, there’s a hacker trying to get it.
The lesson for the general public should be pretty simple. The best defense you have against the loss of information is keeping a close eye on your accounts.
It’s not enough to glance at your balances once a month when you’re reminded that a bill is due. Check routinely. Make sure you know what you’ve been buying and what your account should look like. If something looks off, ask questions.
The good news is that the vast majority of financial institutions have apps that allow you to monitor things easily. Many offer alerts for transactions above a threshold you set, so you can be notified of any large purchases. And a quick response can be essential if you’re trying to prevent multiple fraudulent charges from being made.
None of this, regrettably, will make anyone immune to hacking and data breaches. While some happen due to inadvertent downloads of malware, many others take place through no action or inaction by the customers themselves. They’re because a customer did legitimate business with a vendor once upon a time, and the vendor was targeted.
Staying up to date with your own information is your best defense. There might not be a way to prevent breaches, but there are most definitely ways you can respond quickly and limit the damage.