It’s easier, generally speaking, and more convenient than ever to get tickets to events. Instead of waiting for an envelope to arrive in the mail with your tickets, today it’s far more common to tap on your phone for a minute or two and immediately have a digital pass on your device.

Customers tend to like the speed. Venues like the ability to have near real time updates to how many tickets have sold and how many may be left. It seems like a win-win. Unfortunately, hackers view it the same way.