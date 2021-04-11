It’s going to be a bit odd turning on the radio in the days and weeks to come and not hearing Dean Kallenbach talking about events in northwestern Wisconsin.
Kallenbach’s retirement took effect Friday. He spent some 35 years on Wisconsin Public Radio. His first stop was at the WPR bureau at UW-Stout. That was in 1986. When the bureau moved to UW-Eau Claire in 1990, Kallenbach moved, too. The change came with a promotion, with Kallenbach moving up to regional manager.
WPR’s director praised Kallenbach for his role in advocating for the importance of media having a relationship with the communities it serves. We’ve seen the evidence of that in his broadcasts and other activities. Late last year he was on a panel about the state of local journalism, along with the Leader-Telegram’s editor and several other folks from the industry. He spoke thoughtfully and passionately about what media can and should do. It was easy to see why he had endured in an industry that doesn’t often see such long careers anymore.
That was far from the only time people associated with the L-T were in contact with Kallenbach. Several have stories about being on the air with him as a guest. He was always welcoming and professional, ensuring the smooth delivery of information and handling any temporary snags with aplomb.
Dean Kallenbach was a throwback to old radio in some ways, the kind of host listeners could hear for a generation without a decline in his commitment to quality. His was an approach that refuted the homogenization of the airwaves, a standout in what can be a series of nearly interchangeable channels.
Wisconsin has been lucky to benefit from Kallenbach’s professionalism and work. And there are important lessons to be had in it.
There are almost always approaches that will allow people to deal with even the touchiest of subjects with tact. Careful consideration of words helps keep discussions from going off the rails. It allows all involved to feel they are being heard. And it avoids providing an incentive to be incendiary.
No media outlet can say it covers the news without occasionally hitting a hot button issue. That’s the nature of the business and of society. But we can strive to do so in ways that avoid unduly inflaming passions.
That’s a lesson that we can apply to our daily lives as well. We all know how easily potentially awkward conversations can descend into pitched arguments. Such outcomes rarely benefit anyone.
But avoiding those pitfalls requires us to do something difficult: see and judge the motives of others in the same light in which we hope ours are judged. When we’re running late for work or for a meeting, it’s because we were unavoidably delayed. When others do, it’s due to negligence or insensitivity. We need to learn to give others the breaks we do to ourselves.
Communication is tricky, after all. People must, to the best of our imperfect abilities, reach for the words to communicate things that are not intrinsically verbal. We must be translators of our own thoughts and emotions. When we find the wrong words, we fail to communicate our positions accurately.
Then the person or people on the other side have to hear those words and translate them to create an understanding of their entire meaning. If we mishear or misunderstand a word’s meaning, we fail to translate correctly.
Throw on top of that the fact people inevitably use different shades of meaning with different words, and there are myriad opportunities for communication to break down. It’s a hard job. Everyone flubs it every now and then.
That job is made easier by paying close attention to what is said, by making the effort to understand why others use the words or tones they do. It will never be simple or easy, but effort and goodwill go a fair distance.
Dean Kallenbach played host to varying ideas and people for decades, shepherding them toward an opportunity to be more widely understood. We’ll miss having him on the air.
But, and let’s make sure we say this clearly, we also congratulate him on a well-earned retirement.