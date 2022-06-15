The decision to withdraw the proposal for a bottling plant in Eau Claire seemed to catch just about everyone off guard Tuesday evening.
There were clear splits on the Eau Claire City Council. Councilwoman Jill Christopherson appeared ready to support it, saying she was “disappointed” in Niagara Water Bottling Company’s decision. That’s probably not true of Councilwoman Kate Beaton, who said it was “very well known that I would certainly oppose this.”
The proposal in the form previously given to the council appears dead. It’s not entirely clear at the moment whether the plant itself is. Tuesday’s council action was an indefinite postponement. City Attorney Stephen Nick said it could come back to the council, but only if there were changes in “some material term in the agreement.” That seems unlikely at the moment, but we’ve seen stranger things happen.
Tuesday’s meeting would likely have been contentious no matter what. The annexation approved by the council on a 9-2 vote was heavily contested by neighboring property owners. Most of the time that would have been the item everyone was watching because of the vocal opposition, but it was overshadowed by the water plant proposal.
Again, water played a significant role in the discussion. The original proposal for 117 homes using a communal septic system didn’t get through the county board when it came up in 2021. Revisions to that proposal, primarily a reduction to 107 homes and individual septic systems, failed as well. That led developers to propose annexation.
Beaton specifically noted concerns about a housing development being constructed “without city water and sewer” in explaining her support. The vote wasn’t a green light for every detail of the development. It still must come before the city for approval as the project progresses, but it does signal the likelihood of a smoother path.
While there will be some who want to draw grand conclusions from Tuesday, we think that’s a mistake outside of one guideline we’ll discuss in a minute. These were distinct issues, decisions the members of the City Council had to make while under a much brighter spotlight than they usually see. But that’s quite literally what members of local governments are elected to do.
Voters choose people they trust to exercise their best judgement. The members appear to have done precisely that in these cases, weighing their options carefully in advance of the meeting. We’d encourage people to remember that whether they agree with a single decision any council member makes shouldn’t be the measure of whether that member is doing their job.
Back to that one guideline we think has emerged. It’s clear the council, and most likely any local government, needs to think long and hard about how it presents any issues pertaining to water to their communities.
The city seemingly underestimated the sensitivity of that issue locally. Now that it has been illustrated in such a clear manner, it’s imperative that the city learn the lesson and keep in in mind. Ideally, that memory should help guide even early discussions with prospective companies, well before any proposal comes to the public.
As future proposals do come into view, the city would be well-advised to anticipate questions and try to have answers ready to go. The initial backlash to this proposal was in large part because the placement on the City Council’s agenda seemingly precluded public questions. The move to a public hearing was the right one, but the shift didn’t seem to have been anticipated, leaving a gap between the presentation of the proposal and a thorough response.
As we said before, we don’t believe the dire predictions made by some that rejection of the proposed bottling plant would be a permanent mark against Eau Claire’s receptivity to business development. In fact, the annexation vote shows support for development and should allay at least some potential concerns.
But the lessons from this experience should better prepare city officials, including professional staff, to be able to be proactive in anticipating and responding to concerns. And that holds benefits across a much broader range of issues. It’s a reminder that local government should serve, and anticipating needs or questions can allow it to provide better service.