If you’ve been on social media the past week or so, you’ve probably seen your feed flooded with pictures as parents send their kids off to school. You’re probably also aware of the tense meetings some districts have had with parents and residents.
Both of those have certainly been in evidence in the Eau Claire area. A mid-August meeting of the Eau Claire school board saw more than 100 people attend, mostly to discuss how the district would approach masks for those in schools this year.
While some of the people at the meeting were clearly not dealing with facts (the sign claiming masks only remind people “of a nonexistent pandemic” was particularly asinine), we’re glad the debate was brought to the school board rather than those who carry out the board’s instructions. Let’s keep it that way.
Incidents involving angry parents confronting teachers haven’t been universal, but they’ve been frequent enough to cause concern. One parent in northern California punched a teacher over the rules on wearing masks. One in Texas ripped the mask off a teacher’s face during an event where parents could meet their children’s teachers for the year.
To state what should be painfully obvious, both of those incidents were inexcusable. Striking or manhandling a teacher in any way should be grounds for immediate and permanent ejection from the premises, if not assault charges.
Bear in mind that teachers do not make district policy. Neither do the principals. In fact, no one you’re likely to bump into at your local public school has that role. School boards do. That is the proper forum for any protest or discussion and even that must have boundaries.
Attacks on board members are unacceptable. The First Amendment covers speech and the right to petition government for redress of grievances. It does not cover physical violence. It does not cover harassment.
Neither does the First Amendment guarantee that your position will be the one to which the board agrees. You have the right to be heard. That’s it. If a governmental body listens, debates the issue and concludes that your arguments were not persuasive, that is not the same as you being silenced or censored.
There are plenty of potential causes over the course of a normal school year that can lead to parents and teachers having disagreements. Not all of those are unreasonable. Teachers are no more perfect than anyone else.
But people should remember that, more often than not, parents and teachers really are on the same side. Both want the best for the children in their care. Both want to ensure that children learn and grow in a safe environment. And, taken together, parents and teachers are by far the most influential adults in most young children’s lives.
It is senseless to take an issue over which teachers have no real authority, hold them personally accountable for it, and behave in a confrontational or threatening manner about it. Teachers follow school district policies. That’s literally part of the job description in most cases. Outbursts aimed at them for something they have no control over will not change anything.
Fortunately, the most extreme cases thus far have taken place well outside the Chippewa Valley. We like to think such actions will not take place here. We would be foolish, however, to believe they are impossible.
We’ve said before that we will stand squarely behind those exercising their First Amendment rights, and we will continue to do so. Protests are protected. Debate is as well. There can be little justification for blocking such speech, particularly when it remains speech that stays focused on the issue at hand.
We wish parents, teachers and students luck this year. Like every academic year, this one will have the normal challenges and a few that are uniquely its own. But the common goal of ensuring a good education for our children must remain the primary focus in the classroom.
Let’s remember to be patient with each other. Let’s remember to use our words when we disagree or get angry. Let’s bear in mind that it’s rarely about the adults in the room; it’s usually about the students.
Let’s have a good year.