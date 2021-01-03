In the coming days we’ll see the new members of Congress and of the various state legislatures, including Wisconsin, begin their work. They’ve been elected to lead. Let’s see them do it.
The reality is that our country is at its best when it has leaders who are passionately dedicated to the people they serve. We don’t expect all of them to agree all of the time, but when there are basic needs they need to be able to at least talk to each other. That hasn’t happened much in recent years.
So our suggestion for legislators in Madison and Washington is the same: start small. Set aside the grand schemes for at least a couple weeks. Take a hard look at areas where all parties agree improvement is needed. Focus on things that have a chance of success before diving into the more contentious issues.
Our reasoning is simple. The first weeks of the session need to be about remaking connections that have been badly frayed over the past few years. It needs to be about realizing the bickering and argumentative tone need not continue. It’s about finding successes, even small ones, together.
Those initial steps build trust. They offer the opportunity to create the kind of relationships that are needed when legislatures face the big issues. It builds a reserve of goodwill that can be tapped when things get tough.
And they will get tough.
Our state and our nation face critical decisions this year. The ongoing pandemic looms over everything, but now is the time to decide what we want things to look like after COVID has been brought down. Difficult as it will be, those decisions need to be made even as the shape of things to come emerges. They must be decided even though there remain deep uncertainties about how fast and how thoroughly our society will rebound from this disastrous shock.
Making the best decisions possible for that future will be far from easy. There will be differing views. There will be plans ranging from radical realignments to restoration of the past. While neither extreme may be likely – things have simply changed too much for too long – finding a middle ground everyone can live with will be a significant challenge.
Leadership means surmounting those challenges. It means recognizing that the work of politics is not a zero sum game, in which one legislator’s triumph is inevitably another’s defeat. It means setting aside the instincts to attack and give no quarter in favor of the understanding that we rise or fall as a society.
It means giving up lazy labels, the shorthand of the political campaign, in favor of really seeing one another. That’s something we all need to do. Politicians will alter course if they see such shortsightedness is no longer a path to re-election. They have much less incentive to do so if voters continue to reward them for engaging in more name-calling than legislating.
The reality is that our society wins when our elected leaders grow to exhibit the kind of statesmanship they are elected to embody. That’s a high bar. We don’t expect perfection. We do expect effort. A person who sees striving for good judgement and honorable action as too difficult to be worth the effort is a person ill-suited for the public trust.
Wisconsin residents should have high expectations of those we send to Madison. Americans should have similarly high standards for those we send to Washington. Giving someone a pass because of political affiliations won’t preserve such goals long.
We know the upcoming legislative sessions will have their pitched arguments and deep disagreements. We know they will occasionally lead to less-than-ideal conduct. But we hope when that happens the people who represent us take a moment to pause, step back and recompose themselves. We hope they are able to remind themselves of the standards to which they should aspire.
It’s not an easy job. It’s not fun to be in the public eye sometimes. That’s what being a legislator means, though.
Let’s see some leadership.