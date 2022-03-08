It was good to see the progress at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Library when members of the Eau Claire City Council toured the facility this week. Sure, it has been nearly a year, but there’s still something strange about seeing one of the hubs of activity in downtown so quiet.
The $18.5 million expansion includes renovations and a new third floor. There’s little question the additional space is needed, and the update to the interior is probably a bit overdue as well. From the photos we saw, it takes a little imagination to reach Council President Terry Weld’s description of the construction zone as “beautiful,” but the gains for the community are becoming clear.
Libraries are, for the most part, recognizable when compared to those used by prior generations. It’s rare that a building 46 years old can be truly outdated, but the ways libraries are used today are very different from the expectations in the mid-1970s. Go back a generation or two and the stacks of books and research rooms didn’t require much more technology than a microfilm reader. Today, a decent library is often one of the most technologically advanced spaces in a community.
Things like the innovation lab, additional space for youth programs, new meeting rooms and study spaces all show how new demands are met with modern libraries. Perhaps the most striking change is a drive-thru window. Such an idea would have been anathema not all that long ago, but reflects both continuing demands for convenience and the reality that libraries have to adjust to serve patrons.
The choice of that last word is intentional. It wasn’t all that long ago that an editorial like this would describe people at a library as readers, and do so with confidence. But that’s just not always the case now. At least as many people rely on the library to offer opportunities for access to technology. People have conducted their job searches through library computers. Students turn to it when home connections aren’t reliable. Sure, books remain at the heart of a library, but they’re no longer the sole focus.
We don’t remember anyone talking about Eau Claire’s 150th anniversary during the debates over how to fund the library’s renovations and what scale the expansion should be. But it’s impossible to ignore the connection at the moment. As Councilwoman Jill Christopherson noted, it’s fitting that the city’s celebrations should coincide with a renewal for one of the key public facilities.
Even better is the news that the project remains on target to hit the reopening planned for sometime right around Labor Day. There’s still plenty of work to go, of course, and any number of things that could cause delays. But each day without a major snag increases the likelihood that Chippewa Valley residents will be able to return to the library’s permanent home by this fall.
With work continuing, we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that there’s still work for the public to do. On Monday, officials said the Story Builder campaign had raised about 98% of its $7 million goal. Impressive as that is, 2% of such a figure still leaves something on the order of $140,000 left to raise. That’s hardly pocket change, but it shows continuing progress compared to the $375,000 that was left as of mid-November.
The community has come together to get things this close. It’s time for people to finish off this campaign and ensure that the library has the funding it needs to successfully conclude the effort.
It has been a long, winding road since the initial announcement of plans for expansion in 2018. No one would have imagined the pandemic that arrived two years later or how much the world would feel changed by it. The fundamental needs identified in the 2017 survey that informed the plans remain, though, and the community is closer than ever to seeing those met.
As we said late last year, libraries are living, breathing assets that serve communities in myriad ways. The people of the Chippewa Valley, the library’s directors and the city council have made a strong commitment to preserving the library’s potential for future generations, and we can’t wait to see the payoff.