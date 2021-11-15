It’s gratifying to see the fundraising for the L.E. Phillips library going so well. While technology has undoubtedly changed their functions, libraries remain an essential part of a community’s resources.
The $375,000 organizers said remains in the fundraising campaign isn’t small change. But, compared to the overall cost of the renovations, it’s impressively close to the end. The generosity of patrons and offers of impressive matches have brought the institution close to its targets for 2021.
It will be a while before the full payoff for this investment is felt in Eau Claire. While the most visible change is the addition of a third story, this isn’t just about having more space. It’s about protecting the library’s ability to serve the community’s needs in a changing world.
The 2018 announcement of plans for expansion focused on the additional space for collections, children and youth, and space for activities. And that’s not surprising. The facility will rise from about 60,000 square feet to 102,000 square feet, a gain of about 70%. Such a change immediately overshadows the less-visible improvements, such as electrical and plumbing systems. But ensuring safe power supplies and similar measures is every bit as important.
Many of the improvements are aimed at addressing issues from a 2017 survey of library patrons. Again, that makes sense. In the past couple generations the use of library spaces has changed significantly. Where they once could serve perfectly well with ancillary spaces that amounted to a research room or two and maybe an auditorium for presentations, the demands have grown. The introduction of drive-up services, originally a concession to the pandemic, will become a permanent option with the new construction.
Libraries have become essential resources for those who do not otherwise have access to the internet. Think for a moment about how companies recruit employees now compared to how it was done 25 years ago. A drop-in visit and application, once a widely-accepted method of applying for a job, is now viewed as an interruption. Applications are online, with the initial vetting process handled electronically. For those without at-home access to the internet, libraries provide that initial opening.
There’s no question that the library needed to adapt to the changing demands. The world was simply a different place when the current location was built 45 years ago. Other improvements can help. The standard for insulation and energy efficiency was far different in 1976 than it is today. If the library can cut down on those expenses, it should have more money available to serve other needs.
All of this reflects a fact that is too often overlooked. Libraries are living, breathing assets that shift depending on the demands of the communities they serve. American libraries most often originated as donations from wealthy benefactors who amassed significant collections of their own. That was effectively how the Library of Congress began. Destroyed by the British during the War of 1812, Thomas Jefferson’s donation of his personal collection provided a new beginning. Andrew Carnegie’s donations led to an entire category being created across the United States and several other nations, including 63 here in Wisconsin alone.
Eau Claire’s library has benefitted from its own patrons. Chief among them is the man whose name is on the library — and numerous other public facilities — L.E. Phillips. But it can be argued libraries benefit most from their sheer use by the masses. An ostentatious collection is of little value if there are no readers. Public libraries became defined at least as much by public as by library.
The donations that have boosted renovations in Eau Claire attest that is still the case. There is broad public interest and support because many understand the value the library has had in their lives, as well as its potential to give similar benefits to generations yet to come. The current work is a vote of confidence in the library’s ability to continue to evolve and remain relevant in residents’ lives.
The library that reopens next fall won’t be the same. It can’t be. But it will be far better positioned to be what it needs to be in years to come. It will be better able to educate, connect and serve Eau Claire.
In short, it will remain an essential asset, and we’re glad to see people embrace that.