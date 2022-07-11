Monday was an exciting day for readers in and around Eau Claire. While the library isn’t back in its traditional downtown location just yet, the media tour was a clear indicator that it won’t be long.
The process has been longer than most would have expected. When plans to expand the library were announced in 2018, no one saw a pandemic interrupting things. But the expansion will provide for much-needed improvements that go well beyond simply having more space for books and readers.
This will, in some critical respects, be a new library. Updated utilities will be in place, which will help with one of the aspects people might be tempted to overlook. While the classic image of a library that greets patrons with seemingly endless rows of shelves and books isn’t entirely wrong, it’s no longer the full story.
Libraries have evolved as hubs for technology in a way that was never intended even a couple generations ago. Not so long ago the focus was squarely on the printed books, with the occasional presentation or event showcasing a limited foray into technology. At best a couple computers were available, but it was fair at the time to wonder whether they’d be used in the long run. And that’s what Eau Claire’s library was built for.
The differences today are due to libraries both driving change and responding to it. Libraries became critical links for people who may not have had internet connections, a response to a broader shift within society. The familiarity that libraries allowed helped, in turn, to drive use of online resources. The result is that libraries no longer fulfill their mandate to educate and assist the public if they aren’t able to get online.
Job searches are just one example, but they do illustrate the changes nicely. The days when you would mail in a packet with your resume, a cover letter, and maybe a few examples of your work are done. Most companies want applications to arrive online today. Libraries can and do provide that access to people who don’t have it any other way.
It’s not surprising that libraries are different. We often don’t notice our institutions as they change, but it happens all the time. What is striking is how central a place libraries have held in American society since virtually the beginning of our country.
The Library of Congress is the oldest federal cultural institution in the nation. It was created not long after Congress itself arrived in the city, in 1800. And, for most of that century, it was indeed housed in the Capitol building. That proved somewhat problematic when the British burned the building during the War of 1812.
Thomas Jefferson, perhaps the founder most associated with books, sold his collection in the wake of that fire. The nearly 6,500 books formed the nucleus of a reborn Library of Congress. In December 1851, about two-thirds of that collection was lost to another fire.
While Congress allocated funding to replace the lost volumes, it didn’t authorize much in the way of expansion. The mid-19th century saw the library face a challenge from the growing Smithsonian Institution. It wasn’t until the latter portion of the century that the Library of Congress began to build bipartisan support and become the de facto national library it is today. Now, a substantial portion of its collection and information is available online to anyone, anywhere.
If what amounts to our nation’s library has changed and evolved, why would we expect our local libraries to remain static? The changes may be less dramatic — it’s fair to say there’s no record of Redcoats burning a library in the Chippewa Valley, or anticipation that will happen — but they’re there. And they’re important.
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library may not be quite home just yet, but Monday’s tour makes it clear a return is closer than ever. What we hope and expect to see is the welcome return of a key local institution, one that contributes to keeping downtown Eau Claire a thriving, living district. And we can’t wait to see what things look like when the doors open to everyone once again.