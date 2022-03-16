During this week’s editorial board meeting the longevity of political appointments came up. It is perhaps most obvious with the U.S. Supreme Court.
Federal judges are appointed for life. The original purpose was to protect the courts from political influence by eliminating the need to seek re-election or re-appointment. And, in a functioning government, it’s not a bad idea. It served our nation well for generations, creating a judiciary that was largely independent of the other branches’ political concerns.
That’s still the case for the majority of federal courts. The system works to an astonishing degree. While it’s true some circuit courts of appeal do lean to the left or right, those leanings are an effect of regional tendencies more than the ability of presidents from either party to influence things.
When it comes to the Supreme Court, though, the lifetime appointments are not protecting the court from political gamesmanship. In fact, it seems to be increasing the temptation for parties and presidents to interfere.
Part of the issue is that we’re not the same nation we were when the Constitution became the law of the land. When John Jay was appointed to be the nation’s first chief justice in 1789, he was 43 years old. Jay served just under six years before retiring.
Jay’s successor, John Rutledge, was a recess appointment, but failed to win Senate approval. His tenure as chief justice lasted less than a year. Oliver Ellsworth became the third head of the court. He served from 1796 to 1800.
Those early courts, marked by short tenures for their chief justices, were followed by longer tenures. Roger Taney served as chief justice for almost 30 years. But that was an outlier. Most justices held their positions less than 20 years. The four justices appointed by Ulysses S. Grant, for example, served for 10, 21, nine and 14 years, respectively.
The effect of those shorter tenures was, in part, to curtail politicians’ temptation to appoint justices for long-term political effect. Presidents still chose justices whose basic philosophies reflected their own, to be sure. But there is a clear difference between appointing someone whose term will likely outlive your own by only a handful of years and one who might remain on the bench for generations.
The turning point came in the modern era. Appointments made since the late 1960s have, more often than not, stretched more than two decades. William Rhenquist’s tenure on the court began in 1972 and ended with his death in 2005. John Paul Stevens was appointed in 1975 and retired in 2010.
Americans today live longer than in previous eras, and they’re generally healthier into old age. That means a president can reasonably expect a court appointment to serve into his or her mid-70s, if not later. That raises the temptation for presidents to appoint primarily for ideological purposes.
And that’s why things have to change.
The United States needs an independent judiciary. That independence must be led by the nation’s high court. It is clear the means to protect that independence are currently lacking.
Setting terms for justices could help. The knowledge that a given justice would serve for, say, a maximum of 21 years might make it less tempting to view appointments as extensions of a presidential term. In doing so, it could well reduce the instinct to appoint primarily for ideology.
That same knowledge might also ease some concerns when a justice’s views don’t line up with those of individual senators, lowering the temperature for confirmation debates. A term in this range would also mean neither party could guarantee, or even reasonably assume, control of the White House at the time of the next appointment.
It’s probably impossible to entirely remove political consideration from either the court or from the decisions surrounding appointments to it. That genie cannot be put back in the bottle. But it may be possible to constrain those issues, reducing their effect and the corresponding decline in the court’s standing with the American public.
Few things are as dangerous to democracy as politicized courts. There are plenty of examples to prove the point. If there’s a way to reduce that risk, we need to take a long, hard look at doing so.