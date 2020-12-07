We know everyone is sick of elections right now. But with the opening of the filing period for local officers, the Chippewa Valley isn’t quite done with them just yet.
As of today we’re a week into the process for local candidates collecting signatures. It’s a bit different this year, of course. Everything, seemingly, is. The need to protect people’s health and to stay within relatively small bubbles argues strongly against the kind of house-to-house politicking we’re so familiar with.
We hope people take a look at the offices up for election and seriously consider running. That’s not, to be clear, a shot at any of the current officeholders. The exchange of ideas in an election is essential to helping people understand the issues facing their communities. And that exchange is often, though not always, effectively done when various candidates are seeking support.
In short, it’s simply a reflection of the reality that our model of government depends on people being involved.
And that brings us to a secondary point. There are a lot of ways to be involved in local government and help make the Chippewa Valley a better place, and many of them are not elected positions. Cities and counties depend on their residents’ help for the dozens of boards and commissions that study issues long before the full legislative bodies do. When you see an issue come before the city council or county board it most often has been debated, discussed and dissected in depth in a committee first.
Filling all of those boards and commissions can be a challenge. They need people who can take some time to lend a hand, who can be counted on to help local governments make good decisions. They’re absolutely essential, but often go below the radar for most residents.
We know people are exhausted by politics right now. The campaigns that ended last month were seemingly endless at times. And when you’re coming off having the airwaves filled with various claims and counterclaims, it can be tough to get back into the mindset of making decisions for yet another set of elected officials.
Remember, though, that local politics are a different animal than state or federal politics. It’s not, generally speaking, a question of whether to vote for Candidate A, whom you’ve never met personally, or Candidate B, whom you have never met. Local elections involve people you stand a good chance of bumping into at the grocery store or seeing when you’re out shopping. They’re people who have ties to community organizations and involvement in the life of the community. Local elections don’t involve sending someone to a distant city, but rather sending them down the road a little bit to City Hall or the county courthouse.
We’re not going to claim local politics are entirely devoid of machinations or scheming. We’re not naïve. But they are most often genuinely focused on finding ways to meet the community’s needs. After all, it’s a lot harder to hide when you’ve run on a platform of fixing the streets and you have a dozen potholes in the street in front of your house.
We hope people will find ways to be involved. Whether it’s as a candidate or as a member of one of the committees that helps make recommendations, there are plenty of opportunities. Your communities need people to step up, and this is a good opportunity to do so.
Everyone’s tired. We get that. And April seems like a long way away when you’re looking at a Wisconsin winter. But it will arrive sooner than we may think, and there are deadlines that will arrive sooner than that.
If you’ve run for office or served on a committee previously, thank you. If you’re thinking about doing so, this may be your time.
Good luck.