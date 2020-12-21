The union of religion and politics is a relatively recent phenomenon in our country. We’re not sure it’s helping find good leaders. How about focusing on how people demonstrate their integrity instead?
What prompted this? It seems the bickering over religion at the capitol has reached new lows. Tit-for-tat recriminations don’t serve the state, but that’s what we’re seeing right now.
We simply don’t buy the argument that any one religion has cornered the market on good conduct, or that only one faith, denomination or other identification automatically signifies good leadership. The evidence just isn’t there.
Those who say otherwise ignore myriad examples. Gandhi was Hindu. It’s difficult to take seriously any accusation that he lacked personal integrity which relies on his religion as evidence. They also ignore the basic fact that every religion has adherents who display horrific tendencies as well as the kind of character we hope to see in our leadership.
Take Zalmay Khalilzad. He’s a distinguished diplomat who served at various times as the American ambassador to Afghanistan, Iraq, and the U.N. He was considered by President Trump as a possible secretary of state. In short, he’s a living refutation of the worst anti-Muslim stereotypes.
Religion is neither a guarantee of personal integrity nor a signifier of a lack thereof. There’s a difference between integrity and faith. We’ve all seen the parade of fallen televangelists often enough to know that, but it still somehow is frequently forgotten.
Some say religion is inherently problematic. That is an equally flawed position. The vast majority of history’s great leaders have had their views and actions informed by their faith. They became better people because of it. But religious piety remains a poor proxy for personal integrity.
We see integrity and faith as aspects that must be evaluated separately when looking at others. Why? Because only the individual can ever really know the degree to which the two are related within themselves. Religion means different things to different people, even within shared congregations, and it’s a mistake to automatically assume anyone else shares one’s own view of what it is.
So we can take people at their word when they say they have faith or are an adherent to a given creed. They know better than we. Demonstrations of personal integrity, on the other hand, are different. Those are actions taken in public that can be evaluated by observers.
How people treat one another, how they relate to others and who they choose to associate with matters. Those are the things we believe make good leaders. Those are the things we believe the public can evaluate and make decisions based on.
We’re also not going to suggest that any one faith is inherently superior to others. This is a diverse community. We have numerous religious adherents in the Chippewa Valley who claim fidelity to a wide range of views. We have numerous churches whose worshippers work alongside those of other faiths every day. Eau Claire hosts a Jewish synagogue and a Buddhist sangha. Altoona has a mosque. It would be folly to attempt to determine the character of any member of any of those congregations by their faith alone.
Let us instead focus on the values those faiths hold in common. Generosity of spirit. Kindness. Honesty. And let us seek those signifiers of personal integrity in those who would lead, regardless of their individual faith.
We don’t expect individual voters’ religious litmus tests for candidates to end anytime soon. They’re deeply ingrained. But perhaps by rethinking how much we should rely on them we can begin to see one another in a different light, one that makes fewer assumptions.
Whatever you celebrate this season, whether it’s Christmas or Yule, the recently-completed Hanukkah or Bodhi Day earlier this month, we hope it brings you happiness in a year that needs it.